Advertisement
in other news
Nebraska vs Colorado: Pregame Observations
Pregame observations from the field ahead of Nebraska-Colorado.
• Steve Marik
WATCH: Bud Crawford at Nebraska-Colorado game
Video footage of Bud Crawford and others during pregame action ahead of Nebraska-Colorado.
• Staff
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Colorado + all games in CFB Week 2
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs Colorado, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 2 slate.
• Inside Nebraska
Top 10 biggest recruiting visits of CFB weekend features 3 Husker targets
Adam Gorney spotlights the 10 biggest recruiting visits of the weekend.
• Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Notes and Observations from Millard South's dominant win over Millard West
Notes and observations on Millard South's dominant win over Millard West and Nebraska prospects featured
• Tim Verghese
in other news
Nebraska vs Colorado: Pregame Observations
Pregame observations from the field ahead of Nebraska-Colorado.
• Steve Marik
WATCH: Bud Crawford at Nebraska-Colorado game
Video footage of Bud Crawford and others during pregame action ahead of Nebraska-Colorado.
• Staff
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Colorado + all games in CFB Week 2
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs Colorado, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 2 slate.
• Inside Nebraska
Ty Robinson's goal? Make sure Colorado felt him for 60 minutes
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE
- S
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
2 - 0
Nebraska
2 - 0
Northern Iowa
2 - 0
Nebraska
2 - 0
Illinois
Finished
28
Nebraska
10
Colorado