News More News
ago football Edit

TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Illinois plus all Week 6 CFB games

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska vs. Illinois is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in for the latest Nebraska football game between the Huskers (2-3) and Illini (2-3).

Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Friday night Week 6 matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 6 college football slate:

Nebraska vs. Illinois: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1 (play-by-play: Jeff Levering, analyst: Mark Helfrich)

Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

Tale of the Tape

HUSKERS

Record: 2-3, 0-2 Big Ten

Last Game: vs. No. 2 Michigan, L, 45-7

Rankings: NR

Coach: Matt Rhule

Career/NU Record: 49-46 (8th Year)/2-3 (1st Year)

vs. Illinois: 0-0


FIGHTING ILLINI

Record: 2-3, 0-2 Big Ten

Last Game: at Purdue, L, 44-19

Rankings: NRCoach: Bret BielemaCareer/ILL Record: 112-73 (15th Year)/15-15 (3rd Year)

vs. Nebraska: 4-1


SERIES HISTORY

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 13-6-1

In Champaign: Nebraska leads, 4-3-1

Last Game: Illinois, 26-9 (2022)

Win Streak: Illinois, 3 games

Betting info

Current Spread: Illinois -3.5

Over/Under: 43.5

>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, per Bet MGM

All other Week 6 games this week

Notes:

>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a massive shoutout for organizing this week's slate of games

>> All times Central

>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***


BYE WEEK

Air Force

Appalachian State

Auburn

BYU

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

#19 Duke

East Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Hawaii

Houston

Indiana

James Madison

Memphis

Michigan State***

Nevada

New Mexico

#8 Oregon

#6 Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

South Carolina

Southern Methodist

Stanford

#22 Tennessee

Texas-El Paso

Tulane

UNLV

#18 Utah

#7 Washington

West Virginia

=========================

FRIDAY - OCTOBER 6

6:30 PM

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

7:00 PM

Nebraska at Illinois (FOX Sports 1)***

=========================

SATURDAY - OCTOBER 7

11:00 AM

Boston College at Army (CBS Sports Network)

#23 LSU at #21 Missouri (ESPN)

Maryland at #4 Ohio State (FOX)***

#12 Oklahoma vs. #3 Texas (at Dallas) (ABC)

Rutgers at Wisconsin (Peacock)***

Toledo at Massachusetts (ESPNU)

Western Michigan at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

William & Mary at Virginia (ACC Network)

1:00 PM

Central Michigan at Buffalo (ESPN+)

Marshall at North Carolina State (CW)

Texas-San Antonio at Temple (ESPN+)

2:00 PM

Howard at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)***

#13 Washington State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

2:30 PM

#11 Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS)

Ball State at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

Bowling Green at Miami (OH) (ESPN+)

Kent State at Ohio (ESPN+)

North Texas at Navy (CBS Sports Network)

Northern Illinois at Akron (ESPN+)***

Purdue at Iowa (Peacock)***

Syracuse at #14 North Carolina (ESPN)

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPNU)

Virginia Tech at #5 Florida State (ABC)

Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC Network)

3:00 PM

Arkansas State at Troy (ESPN+)

Central Florida at Kansas (FOX)

South Florida at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN2)

Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC Network)

4:00 PM

Connecticut at Rice (ESPN+)

5:00 PM

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)

5:30 PM

Colorado at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)***

6:00 PM

#20 Kentucky at #1 Georgia (ESPN)

Old Dominion at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+)

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+)

6:30 PM

Arkansas at #16 Mississippi (SEC Network)

#2 Michigan at Minnesota (NBC)***

#10 Notre Dame at #25 Louisville (ABC)

7:00 PM

Colorado State at Utah State (Mountain West Network)

#24 Fresno State at Wyoming (FOX)

Georgia Tech at #17 Miami (FL) (ACC Network)

San Jose State at Boise State (CBS Sports Network)

TCU at Iowa State (FOX Sports 2)

Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN2)

9:00 PM

#15 Oregon State at California (Pac-12 Network)

9:30 PM

Arizona at #9 USC (ESPN)

Week 6 Big Ten slate

Illinois (vs. Nebraska - Friday - 7:00 PM - FS1)

Indiana (Bye Week)

Iowa (vs. Purdue - 2:30 PM - Peacock)

Maryland (at #4 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - FOX)

#2 Michigan (at Minnesota - 6:30 PM - NBC)

Michigan State (Bye Week)

Minnesota (vs. #2 Michigan - 6:30 PM - NBC)

Nebraska (at Illinois - Friday - 7:00 PM - FS1)

Northwestern (vs. Howard - 2:00 PM - BTN)

#4 Ohio State (vs. Maryland - 11:00 AM - FOX)

#6 Penn State (Bye Week)

Purdue (at Iowa - 2:30 PM - Peacock)

Rutgers (at Wisconsin - 11:00 AM - Peacock)

Wisconsin (vs. Rutgers - 11:00 AM - Peacock)

Sorted by Top 25 AP poll

Sorted by AP Top 25. All times Central. All games on Saturday unless noted.

1. Georgia

vs. #20 Kentucky (6:00 PM - ESPN)

2. Michigan

at Minnesota (6:30 PM - NBC)

3. Texas

vs. #12 Oklahoma (at Dallas) (11:00 AM - ABC)

4. Ohio State

vs. Maryland (11:00 AM - FOX)

5. Florida State

vs. Virginia Tech (2:30 PM - ABC)

6. Penn State

(Bye Week)

7. Washington

(Bye Week)

8. Oregon

(Bye Week)

9. USC

vs. Arizona (9:30 PM - ESPN)

10. Notre Dame

at #25 Louisville (6:30 PM - ABC)

11. Alabama

at Texas A&M (2:30 PM - CBS)

12. Oklahoma

vs. #3 Texas (at Dallas) (11:00 AM - ABC)

13. Washington State

at UCLA (2:00 PM - P12N)

14. North Carolina

vs. Syracuse (2:30 PM - ESPN)

15. Oregon State

at California (9:00 PM - P12N)

16. Mississippi

vs. Arkansas (6:30 PM - SECN)

17. Miami (FL)

vs. Georgia Tech (7:00 PM - ACCN)

18. Utah

(Bye Week)

19. Duke

(Bye Week)

20. Kentucky

at #1 Georgia (6:00 PM - ESPN)

21. Missouri

vs. #23 LSU (11:00 AM - ESPN)

22. Tennessee

(Bye Week)

23. LSU

at #21 Missouri (11:00 AM - ESPN)

24. Fresno State

at Wyoming (7:00 PM - FOX)

25. Louisville

vs. #10 Notre Dame (6:30 PM - ABC)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}