TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Illinois plus all Week 6 CFB games
Nebraska vs. Illinois is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in for the latest Nebraska football game between the Huskers (2-3) and Illini (2-3).
Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Friday night Week 6 matchup, plus all the other games on the Week 6 college football slate:
Nebraska vs. Illinois: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FS1 (play-by-play: Jeff Levering, analyst: Mark Helfrich)
Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
Tale of the Tape
HUSKERS
Record: 2-3, 0-2 Big Ten
Last Game: vs. No. 2 Michigan, L, 45-7
Rankings: NR
Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 49-46 (8th Year)/2-3 (1st Year)
vs. Illinois: 0-0
FIGHTING ILLINI
Record: 2-3, 0-2 Big Ten
Last Game: at Purdue, L, 44-19
Rankings: NRCoach: Bret BielemaCareer/ILL Record: 112-73 (15th Year)/15-15 (3rd Year)
vs. Nebraska: 4-1
SERIES HISTORY
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 13-6-1
In Champaign: Nebraska leads, 4-3-1
Last Game: Illinois, 26-9 (2022)
Win Streak: Illinois, 3 games
Betting info
Current Spread: Illinois -3.5
Over/Under: 43.5
>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, per Bet MGM
All other Week 6 games this week
Notes:
>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a massive shoutout for organizing this week's slate of games
>> All times Central
>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
BYE WEEK
Air Force
Appalachian State
Auburn
BYU
Charlotte
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
#19 Duke
East Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Hawaii
Houston
Indiana
James Madison
Memphis
Michigan State***
Nevada
New Mexico
#8 Oregon
#6 Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
South Carolina
Southern Methodist
Stanford
#22 Tennessee
Texas-El Paso
Tulane
UNLV
#18 Utah
#7 Washington
West Virginia
=========================
FRIDAY - OCTOBER 6
6:30 PM
Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
7:00 PM
Nebraska at Illinois (FOX Sports 1)***
=========================
SATURDAY - OCTOBER 7
11:00 AM
Boston College at Army (CBS Sports Network)
#23 LSU at #21 Missouri (ESPN)
Maryland at #4 Ohio State (FOX)***
#12 Oklahoma vs. #3 Texas (at Dallas) (ABC)
Rutgers at Wisconsin (Peacock)***
Toledo at Massachusetts (ESPNU)
Western Michigan at Mississippi State (SEC Network)
William & Mary at Virginia (ACC Network)
1:00 PM
Central Michigan at Buffalo (ESPN+)
Marshall at North Carolina State (CW)
Texas-San Antonio at Temple (ESPN+)
2:00 PM
Howard at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)***
#13 Washington State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)
2:30 PM
#11 Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS)
Ball State at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)
Bowling Green at Miami (OH) (ESPN+)
Kent State at Ohio (ESPN+)
North Texas at Navy (CBS Sports Network)
Northern Illinois at Akron (ESPN+)***
Purdue at Iowa (Peacock)***
Syracuse at #14 North Carolina (ESPN)
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPNU)
Virginia Tech at #5 Florida State (ABC)
Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC Network)
3:00 PM
Arkansas State at Troy (ESPN+)
Central Florida at Kansas (FOX)
South Florida at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN2)
Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC Network)
4:00 PM
Connecticut at Rice (ESPN+)
5:00 PM
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
5:30 PM
Colorado at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)***
6:00 PM
#20 Kentucky at #1 Georgia (ESPN)
Old Dominion at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+)
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+)
6:30 PM
Arkansas at #16 Mississippi (SEC Network)
#2 Michigan at Minnesota (NBC)***
#10 Notre Dame at #25 Louisville (ABC)
7:00 PM
Colorado State at Utah State (Mountain West Network)
#24 Fresno State at Wyoming (FOX)
Georgia Tech at #17 Miami (FL) (ACC Network)
San Jose State at Boise State (CBS Sports Network)
TCU at Iowa State (FOX Sports 2)
Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN2)
9:00 PM
#15 Oregon State at California (Pac-12 Network)
9:30 PM
Arizona at #9 USC (ESPN)
Week 6 Big Ten slate
Illinois (vs. Nebraska - Friday - 7:00 PM - FS1)
Indiana (Bye Week)
Iowa (vs. Purdue - 2:30 PM - Peacock)
Maryland (at #4 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - FOX)
#2 Michigan (at Minnesota - 6:30 PM - NBC)
Michigan State (Bye Week)
Minnesota (vs. #2 Michigan - 6:30 PM - NBC)
Nebraska (at Illinois - Friday - 7:00 PM - FS1)
Northwestern (vs. Howard - 2:00 PM - BTN)
#4 Ohio State (vs. Maryland - 11:00 AM - FOX)
#6 Penn State (Bye Week)
Purdue (at Iowa - 2:30 PM - Peacock)
Rutgers (at Wisconsin - 11:00 AM - Peacock)
Wisconsin (vs. Rutgers - 11:00 AM - Peacock)
Sorted by Top 25 AP poll
Sorted by AP Top 25. All times Central. All games on Saturday unless noted.
1. Georgia
vs. #20 Kentucky (6:00 PM - ESPN)
2. Michigan
at Minnesota (6:30 PM - NBC)
3. Texas
vs. #12 Oklahoma (at Dallas) (11:00 AM - ABC)
4. Ohio State
vs. Maryland (11:00 AM - FOX)
5. Florida State
vs. Virginia Tech (2:30 PM - ABC)
6. Penn State
(Bye Week)
7. Washington
(Bye Week)
8. Oregon
(Bye Week)
9. USC
vs. Arizona (9:30 PM - ESPN)
10. Notre Dame
at #25 Louisville (6:30 PM - ABC)
11. Alabama
at Texas A&M (2:30 PM - CBS)
12. Oklahoma
vs. #3 Texas (at Dallas) (11:00 AM - ABC)
13. Washington State
at UCLA (2:00 PM - P12N)
14. North Carolina
vs. Syracuse (2:30 PM - ESPN)
15. Oregon State
at California (9:00 PM - P12N)
16. Mississippi
vs. Arkansas (6:30 PM - SECN)
17. Miami (FL)
vs. Georgia Tech (7:00 PM - ACCN)
18. Utah
(Bye Week)
19. Duke
(Bye Week)
20. Kentucky
at #1 Georgia (6:00 PM - ESPN)
21. Missouri
vs. #23 LSU (11:00 AM - ESPN)
22. Tennessee
(Bye Week)
23. LSU
at #21 Missouri (11:00 AM - ESPN)
24. Fresno State
at Wyoming (7:00 PM - FOX)
25. Louisville
vs. #10 Notre Dame (6:30 PM - ABC)