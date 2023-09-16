TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-NIU and top CFB games in Week 3
Kickoff between Nebraska and Northern Illinois is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.
Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Week 3 nonconference matchup.
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering; Analyst: Mark Helfrich)
Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
Tale of the Tape
NEBRASKA:
Record: 0-2, 0-1 B1G
Last Game: at Colorado (L, 36-14)
Rankings: NR
Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 47-45 (8th Year)/0-2 (1st Year)
NORTHERN ILLINOIS:
Record: 1-1, 0-0 MAC
Last Game: vs. Southern Illinois (L, 14-11)
Rankings: NR
Coach: Thomas Hammock
Career Record: 18-28 (5th Year, all at NIU)
SERIES HISTORY:
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 3-1
Last Game: Nebraska won 44-8 (2019)
Win Streak: Nebraska, 1 game
Betting info
Current Spread: Nebraska -13.0*
Over/Under: 42 points*
Inside Nebraska consensus prediction: Nebraska 25, Northern Illinois 13
*per BetMGM at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 15
Other notable Saturday games on Week 3 slate
Notes:
>> All times Central
>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***
BYE WEEK
Jacksonville State
Marshall
Sam Houston State
#5 USC
====================================
SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 16
11:00 AM
Central Connecticut State at Kent State (ESPN+)
#3 Florida State at Boston College (ABC)
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin (Big Ten Network)***
Iowa State at Ohio (ESPNU)
#15 Kansas State at Missouri (SEC Network)
Liberty at Buffalo (CBS Sports Network)
Long Island at Baylor (ESPN+)
Louisville vs. Indiana (at Indianapolis) (Big Ten Network)
#14 LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN)
North Dakota at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)
#7 Penn State at Illinois (FOX)***
Wake Forest at Old Dominion (ESPN2)
1:00 PM
Indiana State at Ball State (ESPN+)
Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)
Norfolk State at Temple (ESPN+)
Virginia Military Institute at North Carolina State (The CW)
Weber State at #12 Utah (Pac-12 Network)
1:30 PM
Central Michigan at #9 Notre Dame (Peacock)
2:30 PM
#10 Alabama at South Florida (ABC)
East Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Florida International at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network)
Minnesota at #20 North Carolina (ESPN)***
Northwestern at #21 Duke (ACC Network)***
#19 Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2)
San Diego State at #16 Oregon State (FOX Sports 1)
South Carolina at #1 Georgia (CBS)
Virginia Tech at Rutgers (Big Ten Network)
Western Michigan at #25 Iowa (Big Ten Network)***
3:00 PM
Idaho at California (Pac-12 Network)
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC Network)
Tulane at Southern Mississippi (ESPNU)
Western Kentucky at #6 Ohio State (FOX)
4:00 PM
North Carolina Central at #24 UCLA (Pac-12 Network)
Northern Colorado at #23 Washington State (Pac-12 Network)
#8 Washington at Michigan State (Peacock)***
5:00 PM
Georgia State at Charlotte (ESPN+)
5:30 PM
Villanova at Central Florida (ESPN+)
6:00 PM
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
James Madison at Troy (NFL Network)
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)
Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (ESPN+)
Murray State at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)
North Texas at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)***
Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FOX Sports 1)
Prairie View A&M at Southern Methodist (ESPN+)
Samford at Auburn (SEC Network+ / ESPN+)
San Jose State at Toledo (ESPN+)
South Alabama at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
Stony Brook at Arkansas State (ESPN+)
Tarleton State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)
#11 Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
Texas Southern at Rice (ESPN+)
Vanderbilt at UNLV (CBS Sports Network)
6:30 PM
Akron at Kentucky (ESPNU)
Bowling Green at #2 Michigan (Big Ten Network)*
Brigham Young at Arkansas (ESPN2)
Georgia Tech at #17 Mississippi (SEC Network)
Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC)
Syracuse at Purdue (NBC)***
7:00 PM
Florida Atlantic at Clemson (ACC Network)
Hawaii at #13 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)
New Mexico State at New Mexico (Mountain West Network)
Sacramento State at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
TCU at Houston (FOX)
Wyoming at #4 Texas (Longhorn Network)
7:30 PM
Jackson State at Texas State (ESPN+)
9:00 PM
Colorado State at #18 Colorado (ESPN)***
9:30 PM
Fresno State at Arizona State (FOX Sports 1)
Kansas at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)
10:00 PM
Texas-El Paso at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
====================================
Week 3 Big Ten slate
Illinois (vs. #7 Penn State - 11:00 AM - FOX)
Indiana (vs. Louisville (at Indianapolis) - 11:00 AM - BTN)
#25 Iowa (vs. Western Michigan - 2:30 PM - BTN)
Maryland (vs. Virginia - Friday - 6:00 PM - FS1)
#2 Michigan (vs. Bowling Green - 6:30 PM - BTN)
Michigan State (vs. #8 Washington - 4:00 PM - Peacock)
Minnesota (at #20 North Carolina - 2:30 PM - ESPN)
Nebraska (vs. Northern Illinois - 6:00 PM - FS1)
Northwestern (at #21 Duke - 2:30 PM - ACCN)
#6 Ohio State (vs. Western Kentucky - 3:00 PM - FOX)
#7 Penn State (at Illinois - 11:00 AM - FOX)
Purdue (vs. Syracuse - 6:30 PM - NBC)
Rutgers (vs. Virginia Tech - 2:30 PM - BTN)
Wisconsin (vs. Georgia Southern - 11:00 AM - BTN)
====================================
Sorted by Top 25 AP poll
Sorted by AP Top 25 Poll. All times Central. All games played on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
1. Georgia
vs. South Carolina (2:30 PM - CBS)
2. Michigan
vs. Bowling Green (6:30 PM - BTN)
3. Florida State
at Boston College (11:00 AM - ABC)
4. Texas
vs. Wyoming (7:00 PM - LHN)
5. USC
(Bye Week)
6. Ohio State
vs. Western Kentucky (3:00 PM - FOX)
7. Penn State
at Illinois (11:00 AM - FOX)
8. Washington
at Michigan State (4:00 PM - Peacock)
9. Notre Dame
vs. Central Michigan (1:30 PM - Peacock)
10. Alabama
at South Florida (2:30 PM - ABC)
11. Tennessee
at Florida (6:00 PM - ESPN)
12. Utah
vs. Weber State (1:00 PM - P12N)
13. Oregon
vs. Hawaii (7:00 PM - P12N)
14. LSU
at Mississippi State (11:00 AM - ESPN)
15. Kansas State
at Missouri (11:00 AM - SECN)
16. Oregon State
vs. San Diego State (2:30 PM - FS1)
17. Mississippi
vs. Georgia Tech (6:30 PM - SECN)
18. Colorado
vs. Colorado State (9:00 PM - ESPN)
19. Oklahoma
at Tulsa (2:30 PM - ESPN2)
20. North Carolina
vs. Minnesota (2:30 PM - ESPN)
21. Duke
vs. Northwestern (2:30 PM - ACCN)
22. Miami (FL)
vs. Bethune-Cookman (Thursday - 6:30 PM - ACCN)
23. Washington State
vs. Northern Colorado (4:00 PM - P12N)
24. UCLA
vs. North Carolina Central (4:00 PM - P12N)
25. Iowa
vs. Western Michigan (2:30 PM - BTN)
====================================
