TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-NIU and top CFB games in Week 3

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Kickoff between Nebraska and Northern Illinois is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.

Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Week 3 nonconference matchup.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering; Analyst: Mark Helfrich)

Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

Tale of the Tape

NEBRASKA:

Record: 0-2, 0-1 B1G

Last Game: at Colorado (L, 36-14)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Matt Rhule

Career/NU Record: 47-45 (8th Year)/0-2 (1st Year)


NORTHERN ILLINOIS:

Record: 1-1, 0-0 MAC

Last Game: vs. Southern Illinois (L, 14-11)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Thomas Hammock

Career Record: 18-28 (5th Year, all at NIU)


SERIES HISTORY:

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 3-1

Last Game: Nebraska won 44-8 (2019)

Win Streak: Nebraska, 1 game

Betting info

Current Spread: Nebraska -13.0*

Over/Under: 42 points*

Inside Nebraska consensus prediction: Nebraska 25, Northern Illinois 13

*per BetMGM at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 15

>>> RELATED: Inside Nebraska score predictions + CFB Week 3 staff picks

Other notable Saturday games on Week 3 slate

Notes:

>> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a massive shoutout for organizing this weekend's game slate

>> All times Central

>> Games featuring a 2023 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with ***

BYE WEEK

Jacksonville State

Marshall

Sam Houston State

#5 USC

====================================

SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 16

11:00 AM

Central Connecticut State at Kent State (ESPN+)

#3 Florida State at Boston College (ABC)

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin (Big Ten Network)***

Iowa State at Ohio (ESPNU)

#15 Kansas State at Missouri (SEC Network)

Liberty at Buffalo (CBS Sports Network)

Long Island at Baylor (ESPN+)

Louisville vs. Indiana (at Indianapolis) (Big Ten Network)

#14 LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN)

North Dakota at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)

#7 Penn State at Illinois (FOX)***

Wake Forest at Old Dominion (ESPN2)


1:00 PM

Indiana State at Ball State (ESPN+)

Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

Norfolk State at Temple (ESPN+)

Virginia Military Institute at North Carolina State (The CW)

Weber State at #12 Utah (Pac-12 Network)


1:30 PM

Central Michigan at #9 Notre Dame (Peacock)


2:30 PM

#10 Alabama at South Florida (ABC)

East Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Florida International at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network)

Minnesota at #20 North Carolina (ESPN)***

Northwestern at #21 Duke (ACC Network)***

#19 Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2)

San Diego State at #16 Oregon State (FOX Sports 1)

South Carolina at #1 Georgia (CBS)

Virginia Tech at Rutgers (Big Ten Network)

Western Michigan at #25 Iowa (Big Ten Network)***


3:00 PM

Idaho at California (Pac-12 Network)

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC Network)

Tulane at Southern Mississippi (ESPNU)

Western Kentucky at #6 Ohio State (FOX)


4:00 PM

North Carolina Central at #24 UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

Northern Colorado at #23 Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

#8 Washington at Michigan State (Peacock)***


5:00 PM

Georgia State at Charlotte (ESPN+)


5:30 PM

Villanova at Central Florida (ESPN+)


6:00 PM

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

James Madison at Troy (NFL Network)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

Murray State at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)

North Texas at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)***

Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FOX Sports 1)

Prairie View A&M at Southern Methodist (ESPN+)

Samford at Auburn (SEC Network+ / ESPN+)

San Jose State at Toledo (ESPN+)

South Alabama at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Stony Brook at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

Tarleton State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)

#11 Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

Texas Southern at Rice (ESPN+)

Vanderbilt at UNLV (CBS Sports Network)


6:30 PM

Akron at Kentucky (ESPNU)

Bowling Green at #2 Michigan (Big Ten Network)*

Brigham Young at Arkansas (ESPN2)

Georgia Tech at #17 Mississippi (SEC Network)

Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC)

Syracuse at Purdue (NBC)***


7:00 PM

Florida Atlantic at Clemson (ACC Network)

Hawaii at #13 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

New Mexico State at New Mexico (Mountain West Network)

Sacramento State at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

TCU at Houston (FOX)

Wyoming at #4 Texas (Longhorn Network)


7:30 PM

Jackson State at Texas State (ESPN+)


9:00 PM

Colorado State at #18 Colorado (ESPN)***


9:30 PM

Fresno State at Arizona State (FOX Sports 1)

Kansas at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)


10:00 PM

Texas-El Paso at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

====================================

Week 3 Big Ten slate

Illinois (vs. #7 Penn State - 11:00 AM - FOX)

Indiana (vs. Louisville (at Indianapolis) - 11:00 AM - BTN)

#25 Iowa (vs. Western Michigan - 2:30 PM - BTN)

Maryland (vs. Virginia - Friday - 6:00 PM - FS1)

#2 Michigan (vs. Bowling Green - 6:30 PM - BTN)

Michigan State (vs. #8 Washington - 4:00 PM - Peacock)

Minnesota (at #20 North Carolina - 2:30 PM - ESPN)

Nebraska (vs. Northern Illinois - 6:00 PM - FS1)

Northwestern (at #21 Duke - 2:30 PM - ACCN)

#6 Ohio State (vs. Western Kentucky - 3:00 PM - FOX)

#7 Penn State (at Illinois - 11:00 AM - FOX)

Purdue (vs. Syracuse - 6:30 PM - NBC)

Rutgers (vs. Virginia Tech - 2:30 PM - BTN)

Wisconsin (vs. Georgia Southern - 11:00 AM - BTN)

====================================

Sorted by Top 25 AP poll

Sorted by AP Top 25 Poll. All times Central. All games played on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

1. Georgia

vs. South Carolina (2:30 PM - CBS)

2. Michigan

vs. Bowling Green (6:30 PM - BTN)

3. Florida State

at Boston College (11:00 AM - ABC)

4. Texas

vs. Wyoming (7:00 PM - LHN)

5. USC

(Bye Week)

6. Ohio State

vs. Western Kentucky (3:00 PM - FOX)

7. Penn State

at Illinois (11:00 AM - FOX)

8. Washington

at Michigan State (4:00 PM - Peacock)

9. Notre Dame

vs. Central Michigan (1:30 PM - Peacock)

10. Alabama

at South Florida (2:30 PM - ABC)

11. Tennessee

at Florida (6:00 PM - ESPN)

12. Utah

vs. Weber State (1:00 PM - P12N)

13. Oregon

vs. Hawaii (7:00 PM - P12N)

14. LSU

at Mississippi State (11:00 AM - ESPN)

15. Kansas State

at Missouri (11:00 AM - SECN)

16. Oregon State

vs. San Diego State (2:30 PM - FS1)

17. Mississippi

vs. Georgia Tech (6:30 PM - SECN)

18. Colorado

vs. Colorado State (9:00 PM - ESPN)

19. Oklahoma

at Tulsa (2:30 PM - ESPN2)

20. North Carolina

vs. Minnesota (2:30 PM - ESPN)

21. Duke

vs. Northwestern (2:30 PM - ACCN)

22. Miami (FL)

vs. Bethune-Cookman (Thursday - 6:30 PM - ACCN)

23. Washington State

vs. Northern Colorado (4:00 PM - P12N)

24. UCLA

vs. North Carolina Central (4:00 PM - P12N)

25. Iowa

vs. Western Michigan (2:30 PM - BTN)

====================================

MORE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:

>>> Depth Chart

>>> Bold Predictions

>>> Northern Illinois Preview

>>> Score Predictions + Week 3 Staff Picks

