Matt Rhule's home opener as Nebraska football coach comes against Northern Illinois (1-1) at 6 p.m. on FS1 as the Huskers (0-2) look to rebound after losses to Minnesota and Colorado.

Nebraska released its official depth chart on Monday for that nonconference matchup with the Huskies. Across the board, the only changes made come at the receiver position from last week against Colorado to this week against Northern Illinois:

Following Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's season-ending ACL injury, receiver Marcus Washington is now officially listed as a starter. Also, true freshmen receivers Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd have made a move up the depth chart and are now listed as co-starters.

Coleman (seven snaps in two games) and Lloyd (four snaps against Minnesota) have seen limited action through the first two games after not arriving on campus until the summer. But they may be relied on much more in the coming weeks as they grow into their roles and get adjusted to the college level.

Below is a look at the rest of the Huskers' two-deep roster.

A reminder: Rhule has said that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically" and that the depth chart can change on a weekly basis.

"Just for me the depth chart is an organism," Rhule said. "It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing.”