Nebraska-Northern Illinois final score predictions and Week 3 CFB picks
Game day is less than 24 hours away for Nebraska football it squares off with Northern Illinois (6 p.m. CT on FS1) in Matt Rhule's home opener.
The Huskers are looking to get things righted after an 0-2 start and will enter the non-conference game against the Huskies (1-1) as double-digit favorites and a low point total expected.
As Nebraska and NIU prep for kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 3 CFB picks!
Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Nebraska-Northern Illinois Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks: NEB -10.5 (O/U 42.5)
ZACK: Nebraska 27, NIU 6
STEVE: Nebraska 24, NIU 14
GREG: Nebraska 24, NIU 17
GEOFF: Nebraska 27, NIU 17
JANSEN: Nebraska 24 NIU 13
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week*
Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (0-2) >> Spread: NEB -10.5
7 Penn State (2-0) at Illinois (1-1) >> Spread: PSU -14.5
9 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0) >> Spread: LSU -9.5
15 Kansas State (2-0) at Mizzou (2-0) >> Spread: KSU -5.5
Minnesota (2-0) at 20 North Carolina (2-0) >> Spread: UNC -7.5
16 Washington (2-0) at Mich. State (2-0) >> Spread: WASH -16.5
11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) >> Spread: TENN -6.5
BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0) >> Spread: ARK -7.5
Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1) >> Spread: SYR -2.5
Pitt (1-1) at West Virginia (1-1) >> Spread: WVU -1.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Geoff
|Jansen
|
Nebraska
|
NIU
|
NIU
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Illinois
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
Illinois
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Miss. State
|
LSU
|
Miss. State
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
K-State
|
Mizzou
|
UNC
|
Minn
|
Minn - $
|
UNC
|
Minn
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Mich. State
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee
|
Florida - $
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee
|
Arkansas
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
Purdue - $
|
Purdue - $
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
Purdue - $
|
Pitt - $
|
Pitt - $
|
Pitt - $
|
Pitt - $
|
WV
|
Last week:
3-7 (4 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
4-6 (5 pts)
|
Last week:
7-3 (8 pts)
|
Last week:
5-5 (6 pts)
Season Standings After Week 2
Jansen: 12-8 (14 pts)
Steve: 12-8 (13 pts)
Greg: 11-11 (12 pts)
Geoff: 9-11 (10 pts)
Zack: 8-12 (10 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Northern Illinois, 28-27, he may still have Northern Illinois listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -10.5 points in this case). If you are unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Tell us your Nebraska-Northern Illinois score prediction for a chance to win a free subscription
You can also tell us your score prediction for Nebraska's game each week for a chance to win a free subscription.
Whoever is closest to the correct final score and picks the correct winner – without going over the final point total – wins a free month. If you predict the exact score + correct winner of the Nebraska game, you win a free year. You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
We had no winners from Week 1 against Minnesota. But we had one subscriber – Jaemekon – who earned a free month after correctly picking Colorado to beat Nebraska and was close to a year-long subscription with a 28-17 prediction.