Nebraska-Northern Illinois Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -10.5 (O/U 42.5) ZACK: Nebraska 27, NIU 6 STEVE: Nebraska 24, NIU 14 GREG: Nebraska 24, NIU 17 GEOFF: Nebraska 27, NIU 17 JANSEN: Nebraska 24 NIU 13

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week* Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (0-2) >> Spread: NEB -10.5 7 Penn State (2-0) at Illinois (1-1) >> Spread: PSU -14.5 9 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0) >> Spread: LSU -9.5 15 Kansas State (2-0) at Mizzou (2-0) >> Spread: KSU -5.5 Minnesota (2-0) at 20 North Carolina (2-0) >> Spread: UNC -7.5 16 Washington (2-0) at Mich. State (2-0) >> Spread: WASH -16.5 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) >> Spread: TENN -6.5 BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0) >> Spread: ARK -7.5 Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1) >> Spread: SYR -2.5 Pitt (1-1) at West Virginia (1-1) >> Spread: WVU -1.5

Week 3 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Nebraska NIU NIU Nebraska Nebraska Illinois Penn State Penn State Penn State Illinois LSU LSU Miss. State LSU Miss. State K-State K-State K-State K-State Mizzou UNC Minn Minn - $ UNC Minn Washington Washington Washington Washington Mich. State Tennessee Tennessee Florida - $ Tennessee Tennessee Arkansas BYU BYU BYU BYU Purdue - $ Purdue - $ Syracuse Syracuse Purdue - $ Pitt - $ Pitt - $ Pitt - $ Pitt - $ WV Last week: 3-7 (4 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 4-6 (5 pts) Last week: 7-3 (8 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts)

Season Standings After Week 2

Jansen: 12-8 (14 pts) Steve: 12-8 (13 pts) Greg: 11-11 (12 pts) Geoff: 9-11 (10 pts) Zack: 8-12 (10 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Northern Illinois, 28-27, he may still have Northern Illinois listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -10.5 points in this case). If you are unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Tell us your Nebraska-Northern Illinois score prediction for a chance to win a free subscription