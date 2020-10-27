Here are some quick takes and reactions following Tuesday's Nebraska football media availability.

The Wisconsin QB situation has everyone's attention

When the Big Ten introduced it's return to play COVID-19 protocols, the 21-day recovery period for a COVID-19 positive test got everyone's attention. It was the strictest level of protocol we've seen from any sports league around the world. Most leagues operate in a two-week type recovery period for a COVID-19 positive case. That's why the situation at Wisconsin has everyone's attention. Multiple media outlets have now reported that Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has a confirmed positive case, and will miss the next three games. Their returning starter Jack Coan is already out with injury, while their No. 3 quarterback Chase Wolf has already reportedly tested positive for COVID. This is significant news, as the Badgers play Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan over their next three games. The entire Big Ten West appears up for grabs after this news coupled with Minnesota and Iowa's Week 1 losses. We've seen the point spread for Saturday go as high as 11 points in favor of the Badgers, to now down to as low as 1.5 points. Mertz certainly won't be the first nor the last player to be out with COVID for 21 days in the league. This week also lets everyone know what type of ride we are in for in 2020. "As a player, it definitely grabs your attention now that you've such a high profile player like that go down," sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said of the Mertez news. "Now he's out for 21 days because that's the protocol. That definitely grabs your attention because it can happen. I think guys feel safe inside the bubble that we are in, but it's possible we can still catch this virus. It can happen to anyone."

It appears to be trending towards seeing Omar Manning this week

Nebraska only targeted their wide receivers on pass plays nine times vs. Ohio State, and six of those targets went towards sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson. There's no question going forward NU has to get more involvement from that group, so teams don't put all their focus just on Robinson. The Huskers were missing junior college transfer Omar Manning last week at Ohio State, but the early signs this week point to him playing vs. Wisconsin. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Manning is practicing and starting to get "healthy." If Nebraska can get Manning on the field Saturday, I think it will be important to have a few opportunities where they design plays to get him going right away. This offense needs another spark at the wide receiver position. That also could be from somebody like Alante Brown or Marcus Fleming too. The bottom line is NU likes this group of receivers, but now that needs to transfer over to Saturday.

Luke McCaffrey saw 21 snaps of action compared to 43 for Adrian Martinez this past Saturday at Ohio State. (Getty Images)

McCaffrey knows and understands his role

Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey didn't come to Nebraska like your typical high-profile quarterback recruit. In high school, he did whatever he could to help his team win. If that meant playing wide receiver so his brother Dylan could be the starter at quarterback, he was totally fine with that. We saw that again this past Saturday at Ohio State. McCaffrey could probably start at quarterback for a lot of Power Five programs, but he understands the situation with both he and Adrian Martinez. He's wise beyond his years and is about the bigger picture over personal achievement. "A big reason in high school why I played receiver in high school was because my brother was the quarterback," McCaffrey said. "Now a big reason I'm (playing other positions) is I have (Scott Frost and Mario Verducuzco) and Adrian also by my side. To have those people in my corner, I'll fight for them until anything."

This game isn't about who's at QB, it's about stopping the run