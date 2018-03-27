HuskerOnline.com

Eleven days after holding its inaugural practice under new head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska was back on the field Tuesday morning for its second spring session. As might be expected, the time off over spring break added a little bit of rust that needed to be knocked off. “Day 2 was good; I don’t think it was quite as good as the first day,” Frost said. “A little sloppier. Sometimes you kind of expect that after spring break, but that’s not the standard we want to hold ourselves to. “Every time we step on the field I want us to be better than the time before. We want to set a new standard every time we’re on the field, and we’re competing against ourselves to beat that the next time. We have a big challenge ahead of us on Thursday.” The Huskers practiced for about two and a half hours in helmets, jerseys, and shorts at the Hawks Championship Center. Even though NU has yet to go full pads this spring, the first two practices have still been a hefty physical and mental adjustment for the players. Cornerback Lamar Jackson said moving to mornings hasn’t been too much of a problem, but the high-tempo of the practices - which ideally will get in around 130-140 reps - has been something the entire team is still getting used to. “Marathon,” Jackson said when asked to describe NU’s new practice format. “It’s crazy. It moves fast, super fast. Everybody is running around, running around, so you’ve got to think on your feet and move on to the next play. You can’t talk much after (plays), you’ve got to just keep going.” As if the speed of the practices wasn’t enough, Frost said he and his staff decided to install the entire offense right off the bat this spring. “We kind of made a decision here that we’re going to throw everything at them this spring just to give them a taste of everything,” Frost said. “That means that some of the details, some of the minor points that they need to learn and some of the coaching points they need to learn are going to come along. “We probably won’t get those things all the way there, but we want our guys familiar with most of the things we do coming out of spring. We’re way ahead of where we’ve been when we’ve installed this offense before.” - Robin Washut

Running backs impressing early on

Nebraska’s running backs have been a bit of an underwhelming group the past couple years in terms of overall production, but Frost is hoping that changes in a big way this season. Not only do the Huskers feel good about returning veterans Tre Bryant, Devine Ozigbo, Mikale Wilbon, and Jaylin Bradley, but there’s also a new member of the group who has impressed over the first two practices. Frost said standout junior college transfer Greg Bell has lived up to the hype early on, including a strong outing on Tuesday morning. “Greg Bell had a really good day today,” Frost said. “We’ve had an injury there (Bryant) and weren’t sure of our depth at that position, but all the guys have been doing well. Devine looks good. He’s leaner and moving really well. Ozigbo’s done a great job in the weight room and doing a great job on the field. “All the guys at that position look really good right now, so hopefully we’ll have a stable of backs that we can use.” The major question in the backfield is the injury status of Bryant, who is still recovering from knee surgery and has yet to practice this spring. Frost said he remains hopeful the junior can return to the field during spring ball, but NU will continue to be cautious with Bryant to make sure he doesn’t suffer any further setbacks. “Tre’s not practicing, but we’re hopeful that things are going well,” Frost said. “He’s working hard off the field and doing as much as he can.” - Robin Washut

Newcomer Williams already gaining attention

Nebraska had eight mid-year enrollees make their way to campus for winter conditioning and spring football. The extra time has given them all a leg up on the rest of NU’s incoming 2018 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, one of four JUCO prospects that arrived early, has been drawing early praise for his efforts. Williams has impressed in the weight room and his abilities on the football field have flashed early on. Veteran wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. said Williams has caught his eye early on and his talents should help open things up for everyone else on the football field. “Just that speed and that quickness. He’s more of like a J.D. (Spielman) type,” Morgan Jr. said when asked what stands out about Williams. “He just brings that (speed) and it opens up more.” Following Tuesday’s practice, fellow Spielman said Williams was working out as a wideout and as a punt returner thus far. - Nate Clouse

Spielman one of four eying punt return job

With De’Mornay Pierson-El gone, one of the big spots Nebraska has to figure out for this season is at punt returner.

Right now four different guys are being looked at in spring practice, including wide receivers Spielman, Morgan, Tyjon Lindsey and the newcomer Williams. Spielman handled NU’s kick return duties in 2017, and he’s hoping he can be the guy for punts as well. “It would be pretty cool to do both,” Spielman said. “Whoever they give it to, that’s who they give it to. I’m going to go out there each practice and trying my best and trying my best to catch every ball and do everything I can to try and secure the job. Whether I win it or not, who knows? It’s going to be a fun one.” The new staff has also introduced some different techniques to challenge their punt returners this spring. One of the things they make the punt return guys do is keep two towels under their armpits to prevent their elbows from coming out too far, which leads to muffs. “All you have to do is just focus on the ball,” Spielman said. “Whether the towel is there, or you have people swiping at your face, if you don’t pay attention to it, you don’t see it. Basically, you just keep your eye on the ball, you should be able to catch it.” - Sean Callahan

Off-season accountability a big theme on Tuesday

There’s a lot of change that’s happened with the Nebraska football program since December, and arguably the biggest change has to do with off-season accountability.

NU has beefed up all aspects of accountability when it comes to going to class, conditioning, and nutrition. “The conditioning wasn’t that big of a change because we still conditioned hard with the last staff and all that,” Spielman said. “I feel the biggest change was the accountability. Everyone is being held more accountable for all their actions and all of that. "Basically, we just have to make sure we do the right thing. Make sure we are at class and make sure you are at all your meals and stuff. I think that was the biggest part, just our whole nutrition standpoint and them holding us accountable with what we eat and all of that.” Spielman said the players have to be present now at all three meals per day. That even meant on Tuesday bright and early before practice started. Spielman said he arrived at the stadium at 5:20 am to get taped and eat breakfast. “They really can’t hold you accountable for what you are putting in your body, but they can basically hold you accountable making sure you are at all your meals,” Spielman said. “You can’t miss your meals. Everybody has to sign in at all their meals. "On top of that, you are not right on the field if you aren’t eating the right meals. You don’t look as fast or conditioned as someone else. The people that aren’t putting the right stuff in their body are only hurting themselves.” - Sean Callahan

