Analysis: Reacting to Nebraska FB transfer commits at portal's midway point

Head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska football program have now brought in eight additions – including RB Emmett Johnson and DL Keona Davis both deciding to return to the Huskers – during the winter 2024 transfer portal window.

That includes the three most recent additions from WR Nyziah Hunter (California), DL Gabe Moore (Mississippi State) and DL Jaylen George (East Tennessee State) this week. Plus, another massive transfer addition in former five-star DE and Top-10 overall recruit Williams Nwaneri (Missouri) joining the program last week.

The dust hasn't settled quite yet, but Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik hit the reset button at the midway point of the winter window (Dec. 9-28). They analyze the impact of the Hunter and Moore commitments, and they react to the Huskers' current transfer portal haul as of Thursday evening.

Watch their video analysis in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.