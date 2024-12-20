Rhule on new DL coach Terry Bradden: "I think we hit a home run"

Matt Rhule remembers being a young defensive line coach and itching to get better, to learn more.

One day, long ago, Rhule tagged along with close friend Phil Snow to Detroit, where Rod Marinelli was coaching the Lions.

Marinelli's defensive line coach at the time was Joe Cullen, who went on to become an important part of Rhule's football upbringing. Cullen, who is currently the defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, also happened to be the coach who Terrance Knighton played for with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Joe Cullen is one of the best coaches in football," Rhule said.

The style that Rhule wants his defensive line to play with, the same style Knighton was comfortable coaching at Nebraska in 2023 and 2024, all of it comes from Cullen.

"When I had an opening, I called Joe," Rhule said last Thursday of his then-vacant defensive line coaching role following Knighton's exit to Florida State. "Joe made some recommendations to me, and so we're going to move forward with one of those guys."

Terry Bradden happens to be the guy.

Bradden's hire became official on Thursday, as did Phil Snow's and Addison Williams'.