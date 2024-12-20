Rhule on new DL coach Terry Bradden: "I think we hit a home run"

Matt Rhule remembers being a young defensive line coach and itching to get better, to learn more.
One day, long ago, Rhule tagged along with close friend Phil Snow to Detroit, where Rod Marinelli was coaching the Lions.
Marinelli's defensive line coach at the time was Joe Cullen, who went on to become an important part of Rhule's football upbringing. Cullen, who is currently the defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, also happened to be the coach who Terrance Knighton played for with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Joe Cullen is one of the best coaches in football," Rhule said.
The style that Rhule wants his defensive line to play with, the same style Knighton was comfortable coaching at Nebraska in 2023 and 2024, all of it comes from Cullen.
"When I had an opening, I called Joe," Rhule said last Thursday of his then-vacant defensive line coaching role following Knighton's exit to Florida State. "Joe made some recommendations to me, and so we're going to move forward with one of those guys."
Terry Bradden happens to be the guy.
Bradden's hire became official on Thursday, as did Phil Snow's and Addison Williams'.
Like Knighton, Bradden is young and an up-and-comer. Nebraska will be his first job in power conference college football, just like it was Knighton's. Bradden spent the past eight years in the Kansas Chiefs organization, the last four of which as Cullen's assistant at the defensive line.
Bradden fits what Rhule said he was looking for in Knighton's replacement.
"I want a guy who's been in pro football," Rhule said. "I want a guy who has great relational ability. I want a guy who can hold the guys accountable — they don't need a friend, they need a coach to help them get where they want to be."
Bradden will walk into a defensive line room that's been gutted by the transfer portal, but also returns young talent, plus transfers like Williams Nwaneri (Missouri), Jaylen George (East Tennessee State) and Gabriel Moore (Mississippi State).
Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, two veteran anchors of the defensive line the past few seasons, have exhausted their eligibility and won't return for 2025. Other defensive linemen who have entered the transfer portal include Jimari Butler (transferred to LSU), James Williams (transferred to Florida State), Kai Wallin, Vincent Jackson (transferred to UConn) and Brodie Tagaloa.
Notable defensive linemen currently on the roster who are still with the team and can return for 2025 include Elijah Jeudy, Riley Van Poppel, Cam Lenhardt, Sua Lefotu (who suffered a season-ending injury) and Keona Davis, who entered the portal but withdrew his name.
The Huskers will also bring in three defensive linemen from the 2025 class in Tyson Terry, Kade Pietrzak and Malcolm Simpson.
The cupboard is not bare for Bradden, who will use his experience coaching NFL players like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis to help develop the talent full of potential at Nebraska.
"I think we hit a home run," Rhule said.
