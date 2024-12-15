Report: Addison Williams set to be Nebraska's next secondary coach

According to multiple reports, Nebraska football is set to hire Addison Williams as its next defensive backs coach.

Williams comes to Nebraska from UCF, where he spent the past four seasons under Gus Malzahn. Williams was Malzahn's defensive coordinator since 2023 and has coached the secondary all four seasons.

Following the 2024 regular season, Malzahn accepted the offensive coordinator role at Florida State. UCF has since re-hired former Husker player and head coach Scott Frost to take over head coaching duties.

Under Williams in 2024, UCF finished 68th in the country and seventh in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game at 218.7. In 2023, UCF's pass defense ranked 25th nationally and first in the Big 12 at 196.7. UCF only allowed 12 passing touchdowns in 2023, the fewest since 2001.

Before UCF Williams coached safeties at Coastal Carolina in 2020. He was on Malzahn's staff at Auburn in 2019. For three seasons before that, Williams coached at Furman.

Williams played three seasons as a cornerback at South Carolina from 2007-09, appearing in 26 games before an injury ended his career. Williams is a native of Atlanta and an alum of Westlake High School.

The hire of Williams further cements Nebraska's coaching staff in 2025. His addition follows the previous hires of John Butler as defensive coordinator, Phil Simpson as outside linebackers coach, Terry Bradden the defensive line coach and Daikiel Shorts Jr as receivers coach.

Williams was on the same South Carolina staff in 2011, Butler as the special teams coordinator/linebackers coach and Williams as a defensive graduate assistant.

The hires of Bradden, as well as Phil Snow, who ESPN reported will be Rhule's associate head coach, have not been officially confirmed by Nebraska.