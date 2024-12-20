WATCH: Nebraska-Penn State Final Four post-match press conference

Nebraska volleyball saw its season end Thursday night in Louisville.

The Huskers, who finish the year with a 33-3 overall record but one step shy of a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Championship Match, were the victims of a reverse sweep (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 26-28, 13-15) at the hands of Penn State in the Final Four.

Hear from Husker head coach John Cook, plus Nebraska stars Lexi Rodriguez, Andi Jackson and Merritt Beason as they discuss what went wrong during the devastating postseason loss.

Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley and players Gillian Grimes, Jess Mruzik and Caroline Jurevicius – who spent her true freshman season at Nebraska in 2023 before redshirting and transferring to Penn State – were the Nittany Lions who spoke at the post-match press conference.

