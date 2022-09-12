Start your 30-day free trial for access to all of Inside Nebraska's premium content and message boards by CLICKING THIS LINK and entering code HUSKERS30 at signup.

During his Sunday press conference following the firing of Scott Frost, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gave a rundown of some of the qualities he is seeking in the next Husker football coach.

However, he did not mention – and was not asked about – whether or not experience as a head coach is a must when considering candidates.

On Monday night, as part of the latest edition of "Sports Nightly," Alberts discussed whether or not a candidate who has been a head coach before is a requirement for the next Nebraska head coach.

“I never like to use words like ‘must’ because these are very definitive words that sometimes it really limits you," Alberts said. "But, obviously, at a place like Nebraska, I think this is a place that has enough demands that experience matters, I think track record matters.

"I think head coaching experience would certainly be wonderful, but I don’t like to use very definitive words in case something happens that leads us down the path to someone who doesn’t have head coaching experience.”

Most of what Alberts discussed on the radio show was a rehashing of what he talked about on Sunday.

One more item of note, however, is that he alluded to a person who lives in the area when he discussed the fact that he would be talking with a lot of outside sources and coaches to get a perspective of the program, what may need to be fixed and the type of person who would be the right fit.

“We’ve got a runway and a window now that allows us to talk to a lot of people," Alberts said. "There’s a lot of great football minds, and one of them resides in Lincoln, Nebraska."

As Alberts has said, and as we have written, there is not going to be much of a shortage of potential candidates coming to the forefront as people who Alberts and Co. will be pursuing.

"I intend to reach out to a lot of coaches," Alberts said.

