Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor commits to Nebraska
One of the goals Nebraska had as it entered the offseason was adding a veteran presence to a receiver room filled with talented — yet young and, for the most part, inexperienced — wideouts, like Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd, Jaidyn Doss, Demitrius Bell and four true freshmen.
The Huskers took to the transfer portal to meet that goal and landed on Isaiah Neyor on Friday night.
Neyor is a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who spent the past two seasons at Texas and the prior three at Wyoming, where he was an All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2021. Pending a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, Neyor will have two seasons of eligibility left.
One of the bigger names for portal receivers when he entered after the 2021 season, Neyor was once committed to Tennessee before ultimately flipping to Texas. Injury kept Neyor’s career with the Longhorns from getting off to a smooth start.
In his first fall camp with Texas in 2022, Neyor sustained a season-ending ACL injury. He returned for 2023, but played in just one game, the season-opener against Rice in which he caught one pass for 14 yards.
Neyor was a two-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas. He signed with Wyoming over Stephen F. Austin.
After redshirting his first year with the Cowboys, Neyor played in five games and caught seven passes for 233 yards in 2020. The 2021 campaign was his breakout moment, with Neyor catching 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Husker program has had recent success with one-and-done transfer wideouts, most notably Samori Touré in 2021, Trey Palmer in 2022 and Billy Kemp in 2023, though Touré and Palmer enjoyed stronger seasons than Kemp, who was off-and-on injured and didn't have the quarterback play Touré and Palmer enjoyed.
Neyor becomes the Huskers' second incoming transfer of the offseason. He joins cornerback Blye Hill, from St. Francis (PA), an FCS program.
The Huskers are also hosting a second transfer receiver this weekend in former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Jahmal Banks.
Nebraska's current receiver room returns veteran Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who's coming off an ACL injury, as well as walk-on-turned-scholarship wideout Alex Bullock, and a host of second- and first-year players, led by Coleman, Lloyd and Doss. Marcus Washington, who attempted to get a waiver from the NCAA to play another year, declared for the NFL Draft.
The Huskers are also bringing in talented pass catchers at the tight end position, including hybrids Carter Nelson and Keelan Smith.