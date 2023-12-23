On Saturday, former Wake Forest receiver Jahmal Banks announced on social media he was extended an offer by Nebraska. Banks, who spent the past four years in Winston-Salem, has two seasons left to play one.

Nebraska is looking for help at receiver, and it appears the Huskers have entered the mix with a transfer portal target from the ACC.

Banks, a native of Washington, D.C., who played his high school ball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is a big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. The veteran has the kind of experience badly needed in Nebraska's young and developing wideout room. Banks played in 44 career games for Wake Forest.

After recording a combined six catches for 115 yards in his first two seasons at Wake Forest, Banks enjoyed strong campaigns in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Banks hauled in 42 catches for 636 yards and nine touchdowns while earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. In 2023, he notched 59 catches for 653 yards and four scores.

Banks has already visited Minnesota, Notre Dame and Purdue, and is scheduled to visit Michigan in January.

Also on Saturday, Husker wideout Marcus Washington announced he'll be ending his Nebraska career and entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Washington, who had a season-ending injury against Illinois in 2023, was attempting to get a waiver to play another season in 2024.

The Huskers return a trio of talented, but young, receivers in 2024, including Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd and Jaidyn Doss. Demitrius Bell also returns, but didn't see any action in 2023 during a redshirt year. Alex Bullock, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship in the preseason, will be back as well.

Nebraska's 2024 class brings in wideouts Jacory Barney Jr., Dae'vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris and Quinn Clark, as well as intriguing hybrid athletes Carter Nelson and Keelan Smith.