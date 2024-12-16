Transfer Tim-Bits: Latest intel on Huskers' top targets at OT, WR and more

We are entering the second week of the winter transfer portal window (Dec. 9-28), and it's expected to be a busy one for Nebraska football.
Ahead of what will be a busy and loaded time, as the Huskers anticipate double-digit visitors this week, Inside Nebraska discusses some intel coming out of the first week of visits, some new visits lined up and where the Huskers stand with their top portal targets.
