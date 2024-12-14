WATCH: John Cook, Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick on Nebraska-Wisconsin match

Nebraska volleyball is back in the Elite Eight following its four-set win over No. 5 seed Dayton in Friday night's Sweet 16 match in the Lincoln Regional.

Now, the regional's No. 1 seed Huskers (32-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) have just one team standing in their way of yet another Final Four appearance: The No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (26-6, 17-3), who moved into the Regional Final after a thrilling five-set win over No. 6 seed Texas A&M on Friday at the Devaney Center.

Hear from both the Huskers and Badgers following their Friday night wins as they recap their victories in the regional semifinal round and look ahead to Sunday's matchup in the Elite Eight, where Nebraska will be seeking a third consecutive victory this season and fourth win in the last five matches over Wisconsin.

Watch press conference videos of Nebraska coach John Cook, Husker stars Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly – plus Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield and Badger stars Julia Orzol and Anna Smrek – in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.