Nebraska adds transfer long snapper

Nebraska added former New Hampshire long snapper Kevin Gallic from the transfer portal.

Gallic, a native of Warren, N.J., who prepped at Lewiston High School, has one season of eligibility remaining.

Gallic spent the past three seasons at the FCS level with New Hampshire and played in 36 total games. In 2024 the 6-foot, 239-pounder played in 13 games and made three tackles. He was named a FCS mid-season first-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Long snapper was a position of need this offseason for Nebraska, which used two long snappers — Camden Witucki and Aidan Flege — who were both inconsistent and led to a shaky field goal unit for most of the season.

Other programs that offered Gallic in the transfer portal include TCU, Akron and UMass.