1 Nebraska vs 2 Wisconsin: Elite Eight VB preview + how to watch, stream

Nebraska volleyball will face Wisconsin for the third time this season in Sunday's Elite Eight match (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska volleyball already checked off two achievements on its list of goals for this year's postseason: Reaching its 40th Sweet 16 and 34th Elite Eight in the last 43 years of the powerhouse program's illustrious history. Now, things get more difficult as the Huskers seek to hit yet another remarkable plateau: An appearance in their 29th Final Four in that same 43-year timespan. The Huskers (32-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) will be doing so as the top seed in their own Lincoln Regional and with their biggest rival on the volleyball court, second-seeded Wisconsin (26-6 overall, 17-3 Big Ten), standing in their way. It's No. 1 vs. No. 2. It's Nebraska vs. Wisconsin. And with that, let's get to a preview of Sunday's Elite Eight battle between the two historic Big Ten foes. Here are the players to watch, stats to know and how to watch, stream and listen to the Regional Final matchup.

Advertisement

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

#1 NEBRASKA vs. #2 WISCONSIN: How to watch, stream + listen

Nebraska: 32-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten (co-champs), ranked #3 in AVCA Top 25 Wisconsin: 26-6 overall, 17-3 Big Ten (3rd), ranked #7 in AVCA Top 25 Time: 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday TV Channel: ABC Commentators: Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George and Madison Fitzpatrick will be on the nationally televised broadcast Streaming: WatchESPN and ESPN+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY: Nebraska-Wisconsin

>> Nebraska is 22-14-1 all-time against Wisconsin and swept both matches this regular season. >> The Huskers beat the Badgers in Madison, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, on Nov. 1. >> In the return match in Lincoln on Nov. 23, the Huskers won 25-21, 25-22, 25-17. >> Nebraska is 12-4 against Wisconsin in Lincoln.

SCOUTING REPORT: #1 Nebraska

>> Nebraska (32-2) advanced to the regional final after a 3-1 win over No. 23 Dayton on Friday night at the Devaney Center. The Huskers got a career-high 22 kills from sophomore Harper Murray, who also set season bests in digs (16), blocks (4) and aces (4). >> Nebraska won its 36th all-time conference title and fifth Big Ten title with a 19-1 record in Big Ten play this season. The Huskers went back-to-back as Big Ten champions for the second time, also accomplishing that feat in 2016 and 2017. >> The Huskers advanced to a 13th straight NCAA Regional after sweeping Florida A&M and Miami last weekend. The Huskers hit a combined .341 last weekend and held their two opponents to .010. >> The Huskers’ 29 regular-season wins tied the 1983 school record for most wins in a regular season in the NCAA era. >> Nebraska won 25 matches in a row after a Sept. 3 loss at SMU. Of those 25 wins, 20 were sweeps. NU’s win streak ended on Nov. 29 in a 3-1 loss at No. 4 Penn State. >> Nebraska went 7-1 against top-10 teams in the regular season, which is the most top-10 wins in a regular season in school history. >> Nebraska is 12-1 against ranked foes this season. >> After the Sept. 3 loss at SMU, Nebraska won 27 straight sets on the road until the Nov. 29 loss at No. 4 Penn State. >> The Huskers rank ninth nationally with a team hitting percentage of .288. >> The Huskers rank fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten in opponent hitting percentage at .139. NU led the nation in opponent hitting percentage in 2022 and 2023. >> Nebraska ranks 11th nationally in kills per set (14.16).

SCOUTING REPORT: #2 Wisconsin

>> No. 7 Wisconsin (26-6, 17-3 B1G) advanced to the NCAA Regional Final with a 3-2 win over Texas A&M in Friday’s first match at the Devaney Center. >> The Badgers rank eighth in the nation in hitting percentage (.291) and first in blocks per set (3.08). >> Two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Sarah Franklin leads Wisconsin with 4.48 kills per set. Anna Smrek adds 2.88 kills per set.

NEBRASKA: NCAA Volleyball Tournament Notes

>> With Friday’s win, Nebraska advanced to an NCAA Regional Final for the 33rd time in program history and for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons. The Huskers’ 33 regional final appearances are the most in NCAA history. >> Nebraska improved to 33-7 all-time in Regional Semifinal matches, including a 16-1 record in matches played in Lincoln. >> Nebraska is 133-37 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers rank second in NCAA history in postseason wins and winning percentage (.782). >> Nebraska has won 25 consecutive home NCAA Tournament matches dating back to 2013, a school record. The Huskers are 31-2 in NCAA Tournament matches at the Devaney Center. >> Overall, Nebraska has won 44 consecutive home matches dating back to Dec. 1, 2022. The Huskers own the nation’s longest home winning streak, and the streak is the longest since Nebraska moved into the Devaney Center in 2013. >> Cook improved to 100-25 in his NCAA Tournament career. Cook joined retired Penn State coach Russ Rose as the only two coaches in NCAA history with 100 NCAA Tournament victories. >> Cook is 92-20 in the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska’s head coach. He ranks second all-time in career NCAA Tournament victories and NCAA Tournament wins at one school. >> The Huskers have reached six of the last nine NCAA Semifinals, including winning NCAA Championships in 2015 and 2017. Nebraska also won national titles in 1995, 2000 and 2006. >> This year’s NCAA Championship is set for December 19-22 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., where the Huskers already have won two times this season against No. 9 Kentucky on Aug. 27 and No. 4 Louisville on Sept. 22.

NEBRASKA: Stats to Know