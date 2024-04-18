Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese analyze Thursday’s press conference with Nebraska football defensive coordinator Tony White, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and players Riley Van Poppel, Chief Borders and Mikai Gbayor.

They share their thoughts on a handful of the players who White revealed to be standout performers from Saturday's first scrimmage and throughout 11 practices this spring. Then, they dive further into White doubling down on the Huskers' goal of forming "the best defense in the country" this season.

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the link above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

