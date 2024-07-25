Thursday Tim-Bits: Latest intel heading into the visit weekend
Nebraska's July 27th BBQ is right around the corner and it's shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer for the Huskers. We'll have a full list of names expected in town this weekend on the site tomorrow morning but in the meantime, here's the latest recruiting intel heading into the weekend.
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news