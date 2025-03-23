Published Mar 23, 2025
Nebraska Spring Ball Preview: Top storylines and names to know
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss top storylines on both sides of the ball, names to know and what they're watching as Nebraska kicks off spring football practices on Monday

