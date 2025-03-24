Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska hosting key visitors as spring ball kicks off

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese runs through the list of visitors expected to stop through Lincoln as the Huskers kick off spring ball this week. Nebraska will host top 2026 and 2027 targets, including their top DL target and top 2027 quarterback target.
Plus, Verghese offers some recruiting intel on a priority four-star RB target, a fast-rising EDGE planning an official visit and more.
