Huskers make history with runner-up finish at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Nebraska wrestling finished second at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships over the weekend (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Head coach Mark Manning's crew made history over the weekend as Nebraska wrestling finished in second place at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Ridge Lovett's thrilling win by 1-0 decision in the 149-pound championship match gave the Huskers their first individual national title winner since Jordan Burroughs captured the individual championship at 165 pounds in 2011. Later, Antrell Taylor hung on for a victory by 4-2 decision in the 157-pound title match, marking the first time since 1984 (Jim Scherr and Bill Scherr) that Nebraska took home two individual titles in the same year. Lovett and Taylor paved the way as part of eight All-American recipients for the Huskers. The total of eight All-Americans (designated as a top-eight finish in each weight class) set the Nebraska program record for most-ever at an NCAA Tournament. The final podiums featured the two national champions, one runner-up (Brock Hardy at 141 pounds), one finishing in fourth (Christopher Minto at 165), three finishing in seventh (Caleb Smith at 125, Jacob Van Dee at 133 and Silas Allred at 184) and one in eighth (Camden McDanel at 197). In total, the Huskers racked up 117.0 team points to finish national runner-up – behind only powerhouse program Penn State (177.0 points). Nebraska edged out Oklahoma State (102.5), Iowa (81.0), Minnesota (51.5) and Ohio State (51.5) to take the second-place trophy. Prior to this season, the team’s best finish in standings and points was in 1993, finishing third with 79.5 points. Additionally, the Huskers scored 17 bonus-point wins for the fifth-highest point total by a runner-up in NCAA history. His team's historic run in the tournament earned Manning the 2025 NCAA Tournament Coach of the Year award. Below is a full recap of each individual Husker wrestler's run over the weekend, plus final team and individual results from Nebraska Athletics:

Final Team Standings

1 – Penn State (177.0 points) 2 – Nebraska (117.0) 3 – Oklahoma State (102.5) 4 – Iowa (81.0) T5 – Minnesota (51.5) T5 – Ohio State (51.5) 7 – Cornell (50.0) 8 – NC State (46.5) 9 – Northern Iowa (45.5) 10 – Illinois (44.5)

Nebraska wrestling 149-pound national champion Ridge Lovett (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Ridge Lovett – National Champion (149)

In the 149 championship match, No. 2 Lovett took on familiar foe and top-seed Caleb Henson (VT). The pair went scoreless through periods one and two, despite a last-second takedown ruling for Henson, which was reversed after further review. Lovett got on the board with an escape in the third period, which he protected for the final stretch to secure the NCAA title. The Husker became the first national champion since Burroughs in 2011 for NU, in what was his final collegiate bout and 101st victory. Lovett avenged his 1-2 record against Henson, and will bring the 149 title back to Lincoln as a four-time All-American. FULL RESULTS: 149: No. 2 Ridge Lovett 1st (4-0) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) 24-2 won by decision over Sam Cartella (Northwestern) 16-12 (Dec 10-8) Champ. Round 2 - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) 24-2 won by tech fall over Ty Whalen (Princeton) 21-5 (TF-1.5 6:09 (15-0)) Quarterfinal - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) 24-2 won by major decision over Kannon Webster (Illinois) 16-8 (MD 12-0) Semifinal - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) 24-2 won by decision over Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) 23-3 (Dec 14-8) 1st Place Match - Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) 25-2 won by decision over Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) 22-1 (Dec 1-0)

Nebraska wrestling 157-pound national champion Antrell Taylor (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Antrell Taylor – National Champion (157)

At 157, No. 3 Taylor faced No. 8 Joey Blaze (PUR) for the fourth time in the past month, this one for the NCAA championship. Taylor took a late first period lead with a takedown and an escape in the second to head to the final two minutes up 4-0. Blaze got on the board with an escape and a penalty point. The Boilermaker could not get a takedown, and Taylor closed the seven minute stretch with a 4-2 victory. The sophomore’s title win marked the first time since 1984 (Jim Scherr and Bill Scherr) that the Huskers had two NCAA champions. Taylor claimed his second All-American honor, and his 50th career win in Philadelphia, and finished his sophomore season 27-4. FULL RESULTS: 157: No. 3 Antrell Taylor 1st (4-0) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) 26-4 won by tech fall over James Conway (Missouri) 18-17 (TF-1.5 5:55 (19-4)) Champ. Round 2 - Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) 26-4 won by fall over Jude Swisher (Pennsylvania) 26-9 (Fall 2:16) Quarterfinal - Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) 26-4 won by decision over Matty Bianchi (Little Rock) 26-6 (Dec 4-3) Semifinal - Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) 26-4 won by decision over Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) 14-2 (Dec 7-2) 1st Place Match - Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) 27-4 won by decision over Joey Blaze (Purdue) 24-6 (Dec 4-2)

Nebraska wrestling 141-pound national runner-up Brock Hardy (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Brock Hardy – National Runner-Up (141)

The first Husker on the finals mat, No. 1 Brock Hardy (141) met No. 3 Jesse Mendez (OHST) for the championship bout. Hardy got an early 5-0 lead with a takedown and two nearfall points, but the Buckeye battled back, going on a 10-1 run. The returning NCAA Champion finished the deal, defeating the Husker 12-9. Hardy concludes his 14-bout win streak and electric postseason as an NCAA finalist. The Husker went 27-4 with 20 bonus point wins, and earned All-America status for the third straight year. FULL RESULTS: 141: No. 1 Brock Hardy 2nd (4-1) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Brock Hardy (Nebraska) 27-3 won by major decision over Nash Singleton (Oregon State) 13-11 (MD 12-3) Champ. Round 2 - Brock Hardy (Nebraska) 27-3 won by tech fall over Wyatt Henson (Lock Haven) 27-6 (TF-1.5 6:17 (19-3)) Quarterfinal - Brock Hardy (Nebraska) 27-3 won by fall over Jacob Frost (Iowa State) 33-9 (Fall 4:13) Semifinal - Brock Hardy (Nebraska) 27-3 won by decision over Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) 27-4 (Dec 11-4) 1st Place Match - Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) 30-3 won by decision over Brock Hardy (Nebraska) 27-4 (Dec 12-9)

Nebraska wrestling 165-pound All-American Christopher Minto (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Christopher Minto – All-American, 4th Place (165)

Saturday morning started with consolation semifinals, as No. 12 Christopher Minto (165) faced No. 7 Hunter Garvin (STAN). The Husker trailed for most of the bout, but came from behind in the third period for his third top-10 upset, defeating Garvin 8-4 for his spot in the third-place match. Minto battled No. 2 Peyton Hall (WVU) in his last bout of the tournament, but fell in a 13-5 major decision. The No. 12 seed had a huge NCAA campaign, with last-second comebacks and upsets, and secured All-America status and a fourth place finish in his first NCAA run. FULL RESULTS: 165: No. 12 Christopher Minto 4th (3-1) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 22-6 won by major decision over Joseph Bianchi (Little Rock) 13-7 (MD 13-1) Champ. Round 2 - Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 22-6 won by major decision over Julian Ramirez (Cornell) 23-3 (MD 11-1) Quarterfinal - Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 22-6 won by decision over Terrell Barraclough (Utah Valley) 31-3 (Dec 8-7) Semifinal - Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) 26-0 won by major decision over Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 22-6 (MD 13-2) Cons. Semi - Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 23-6 won by decision over Hunter Garvin (Stanford) 23-9 (Dec 8-4) 3rd Place Match - Peyton Hall (West Virginia) 35-2 won by major decision over Christopher Minto (Nebraska) 23-7 (MD 13-5)

Nebraska wrestling 125-pound All-American Caleb Smith (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Caleb Smith – All-American, 7th Place (125)

In his seventh-place bout, No. 9 Caleb Smith (125) put up 18 points for an 18-5 major decision over No. 10 Stevo Poulin (UNCO). The Husker claimed his finish in seventh, concluding his collegiate career in Philadelphia with his second All-American honor in hand. FULL RESULTS: 125: No. 9 Caleb Smith 7th (4-2) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Nick Babin (Pittsburgh) 13-11 (SV-1 3-0) Champ. Round 2 - Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh) 22-4 won by decision over Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 (Dec 7-3) Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State) 24-10 (SV-1 7-4) Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 won by decision over Blake West (Northern Illinois) 24-7 (Dec 4-1) Cons. Round 4 - Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jett Strickenberger (West Virginia) 19-8 (SV-1 12-9) Cons. Round 5 - Matt Ramos (Purdue) 30-2 won by decision over Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 23-7 (Dec 5-4) 7th Place Match - Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 24-7 won by major decision over Stevo Poulin (Northern Colorado) 24-6 (MD 18-5)

Jacob Van Dee – All-American, 7th Place (133)

At 133, No. 17 Jacob Van Dee pulled out a 7-2 upset against No. 13 Tyler Knox (STAN) to lock in his seventh-place podium finish. The sophomore out-performed his seed to receive his status as a first-time All American. FULL RESULTS: 133: No. 17 Jacob Van Dee 7th (4-2) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Miller (Pennsylvania) 23-8 won by decision over Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 (Dec 8-4) Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 won by major decision over Hunter Leake (California Baptist) 7-10 (MD 13-2) Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 won by decision over Julian Farber (Northern Iowa) 18-8 (Dec 4-2) Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 won by decision over Sean Spidle (Central Michigan) 29-11 (Dec 9-3) Cons. Round 4 - Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 won by major decision over Angelo Rini (Indiana) 22-11 (MD 8-0) Cons. Round 5 - Braeden Davis (Penn State) 16-6 won by decision over Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 18-11 (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match - Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) 19-11 won by decision over Tyler Knox (Stanford) 28-9 (Dec 7-2)

Silas Allred – All-American, 7th Place (184)

No. 12 Silas Allred (184) went for seventh next, claiming the win with a 4-2 decision over No. 22 Donnell Washington (IND). The junior closed the season 23-8, and claimed an All-American honor with his seventh-place finish. FULL RESULTS: 184: No. 12 Silas Allred 7th (3-2) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Silas Allred (Nebraska) 22-8 won by fall over Malachi DuVall (George Mason) 20-7 (Fall 6:38) Champ. Round 2 - Silas Allred (Nebraska) 22-8 won by fall over Bennett Berge (South Dakota State) 27-7 (Fall 6:42) Quarterfinal - Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) 21-5 won by decision over Silas Allred (Nebraska) 22-8 (Dec 12-5) Cons. Round 4 - Silas Allred (Nebraska) 22-8 won by decision over Dylan Fishback (NC State) 16-8 (Dec 4-0) Cons. Round 5 - Jaxon Smith (Maryland) 24-8 won by decision over Silas Allred (Nebraska) 22-8 (Dec 8-1) 7th Place Match - Silas Allred (Nebraska) 23-8 won by decision over Donnell Washington (Indiana) 18-11 (Dec 4-2)

Camden McDanel – All-American, 7th Place (197)

At 197, No. 20 Camden McDanel was the last Husker in the seventh place bout. The freshman All-American finished in eighth, falling in his final bout to No. 6 Mac Stout (PITT) in a 12-3 major decision. FULL RESULTS: 197: No. 20 Camden McDanel 8th (4-2) All-American Champ. Round 1 - Trey Munoz (Oregon State) 11-5 won by decision over Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 (Dec 4-2) Cons. Round 1 - Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 won by major decision over Tucker Hogan (Lock Haven) 22-8 (MD 13-2) Cons. Round 2 - Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 won by decision over Andy Smith (Virginia Tech) 14-9 (Dec 4-1) Cons. Round 3 - Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 won by decision over Luke Stout (Princeton) 16-4 (Dec 9-3) Cons. Round 4 - Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 won by decision over Gabe Sollars (Indiana) 19-13 (Dec 7-3) Cons. Round 5 - Joseph Novak (Wyoming) 28-6 won by decision over Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-13 (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match - Mac Stout (Pittsburgh) 27-4 won by major decision over Camden McDanel (Nebraska) 24-14 (MD 12-3)

Lenny Pinto – DNP (174)