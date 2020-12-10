{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 11:37:05 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Thursday nuggets: Frost proud of how NU has handled COVID-19
Robin Washut
•
HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.
Here is a full recap of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost's Zoom press conference following the Huskers' practice on Thursday...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news