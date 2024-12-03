Three thoughts on Nebraska hiring Daikiel Shorts as wide receivers coach

Nebraska's coaching staff sees defensive coordinator Tony White depart the program for another opportunity.
Three questions remaining for Nebraska ahead of the Early Signing Day on Wednesday
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska improved to 6-1 on the season with a dominating win over North Florida.
Nebraska defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy announced he'll return to the team for the 2025 season.
Nebraska's coaching staff sees defensive coordinator Tony White depart the program for another opportunity.
Three questions remaining for Nebraska ahead of the Early Signing Day on Wednesday
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.