BREAKING: Nebraska flips four-star WR Cortez Mills from Oklahoma

2025 Homestead (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Nebraska on Signing Day, becoming the highest ranked member of Nebraska’s 2025 class.

This was a flip long in the works by Nebraska’s staff. The Huskers were seen as favorites early in the spring, then after a few programs made up ground during his stretch of official visits late in the spring into the summer, Mills initially committed to Oklahoma over Nebraska, Clemson, Florida, LSU and Miami back in July.

Though the Sooners have a strict no-visit policy for recruits, they made an exception for Mills, who was in attendance to see Nebraska handle Colorado 28-10 in front of a raucous Memorial Stadium environment.

Now, on Signing Day, the Huskers have flipped him away from the Sooners, landing a dynamic pass-catcher that figures to be a go-to weapon for Dylan Raiola

Mills visited Nebraska twice this past offseason, once in January before returning for an official visit in April to see the Huskers’ spring game. At certain times in the spring, Nebraska felt like the leader in his recruitment, but a stretch of official visits to Florida, Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU in June saw the Huskers fade in comparison, but that didn’t stop wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and the staff from maintaining contact and chipping away at the lead the Sooners built.

It certainly helped that Dylan Raiola took a personal role in recruiting the four-star.

"Me and Dylan, we’re locked in, he checks up on me everyday, even when I’m at home, he still checks up on me, calls, Facetimes, texts." he told Inside Nebraska in the spring. "When I was out there I was just looking at how he plays and he reminds me of Patrick Mahomes. He’s going to go in the first round for sure, he’s a great quarterback.”

Raiola wasn’t the only future teammate working on Mills, since flipping to Nebraska from Oregon over the summer, fellow four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee did his part recruiting Mills to join him in Lincoln, spending a considerable amount of time together when the two were on campus for the Colorado game.

As a freshman, Raiola threw for over 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, completing over 66% of his pass attempts. His performance as a freshman caught the attention of recruits across the country, Mills included.

The senior out of Homestead (Fla.) High is now the highest ranked member of Nebraska’s 2025 class and joins four-star Isaiah Mozee in the 2025 wide receiver class. He becomes the 21st member of the class.

As a junior, the four-star recorded 79 catches for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior, he missed time with injury but stayed productive in the games he played in, finishing with 466 yards and six touchdowns in just five games played. A do-it-all pass-catcher, Mills can line up outside and in the slot, run routes and separate at all three levels of the field.