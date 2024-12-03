Ty Robinson named third-team All-Big Ten, eight Huskers honored

Nebraska sixth-year defensive lineman Ty Robinson enjoyed a career year in 2024. On Tuesday, he was named him third-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media members.

Robinson was the only Husker to earn All-Big Ten recognition. Seven of his teammates were selected honorable-mention, including Bryce Benhart (coaches), John Bullock (coaches and media), Brian Buschini (coaches and media) Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (coaches and media), Nash Hutmacher (coach and media), Ben Scott (media) and DeShon Singleton (media). Javin Wright was a Sportsmanship Award nominee.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Robinson, who was an honorable-mention pick by the coaches and media in 2023, set new career highs in 2024 with 33 tackles and a team-high 11.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He also recorded three pass breakups, one blocked field goal and one safety.

Robinson could have left the program after 2023, but chose to return to Lincoln and help the program snap multiple streaks: seven seasons without a bowl game and 10 games without beating Wisconsin.

Nebraska snapped both those streaks this season by beating Wisconsin, which had also won four consecutive games in Lincoln. After that game, head coach Matt Rhule talked about the seniors on the team, like Robinson, who stayed and tried pushing the program over the hump.

"Especially guys who've been here for a long time. They've been through three coaches, different ADs," Rhule said. "As I said earlier, they've stood in the gap. It's not easy to do at a place with expectations like this, and they've done it. So I was really happy for them to be able to grab that trophy — they've never seen it before — and hold it and bring it in the locker room."

Robinson will have a special place in Rhule's heart.

"I just can't tell you how much Ty Robinson means to me. I just can't express it," Rhule said.

While the regular season ended on a low note with an embarrassing collapse and defeat at Iowa on Black Friday, Robinson will have the opportunity to play one last game in a Husker uniform in a bowl game, something he's never experienced before.

"Knowing what it took to get to this point, not even the last two years with coach Rhule and his staff, but the last six, trying to reach this point and to be able to actually achieve it is a surreal moment today. It's awesome," Robinson said.

For the full selections, click this link.