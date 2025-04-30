Nebraska AD Troy Dannen talks roster limit on radio appearance

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made an appearance on Huskers Radio Network on Wednesday night.

Among the many topics discussed was the proposed 105-man roster limit that's part of the House vs. NCAA settlement, which has not been finalized yet.

Judge Claudia Wilken said she would deny the $2.8 billion settlement if roster limits are not adjusted. The judge suggested a phasing-in period in order to protect athletes currently on rosters.

However, college programs have already "cut" players and been operating as if they would need to trim their rosters to 105 by the start of the regular season.

Dannen said the settlement "seems like it's close" to being finalized, but there are still plenty of questions left to be answered.

"There are a lot of rules to operationalize that settlement," Dannen said. "You can say there's a 105-person limit on the football roster, but what does that mean? When? When is it 105? What if somebody gets hurt, do you get to replace them? All these questions that go along with it.

"Now apply that times, for us, 24 sports. So, operationalizing whatever happens is going to be a massive challenge. It's not just revenue sharing. It's a lot of rules and regulations going along with it. How do we enforce this? How do we make sure that the third-part piece that's carved out is supposed to be fair market value. How do we ensure that that is indeed happening."

Dannen estimated that about 50% of his day revolves around preparation for what's coming and trying to find ways to best put Nebraska in position to be successful.

Dannen said the settlement needs to be finalized so decisions can be made. He's been a proponent of not having roster limits.

"With the exception of baseball and football, there have not been roster limits in the sports we offer at least, and I'd like to get back to that," Dannen said. "I'm in the minority there, and I understand that. Nebraska is unique in what it's done with its football limit. We'll be over 105, I think, in any way if you grandfather this or phase it in, it's going to allow more players on the roster next year than maybe we were anticipating a few weeks ago."

Dannen said he hopes there's an answer to all this within the next week or at the latest, by the end of next week.

"We have a lot of guys, we saw some guys go in the portal just in the end that I don't think necessarily wanted to go in the portal but need to find a place where they're going to be guaranteed a roster spot," Dannen said. "It'll be nice to give some certainty to our athletes."