Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has thoughts on Nebraska's athletics director departing for Texas A&M, explains why it will be hard for Ohio State to replace Tony Alford and takes a look at Notre Dame quarterback commitment Deuce Knight.

NEBRASKA AD DEPARTURE LEAVES BIG QUESTIONS

Something shocking happened on Wednesday at Nebraska – athletics director Trev Alberts bolted for Texas A&M. That move sent shockwaves through the state of Nebraska, as Alberts is a former Husker All-American football player and thought to be a long-term fixture in the AD chair at Lincoln. Many people, including the Governor, are upset about the decision. The timing of the move could not be poorer. Nebraska is finishing fundraising for a new football facility. It just announced plans for an expansive stadium renovation project. Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg likely needs an extension after winning Big Ten Coach of the Year. But what about football coach Matt Rhule? Alignment of leadership was a big factor in Rhule coming to Nebraska. The two people who hired him, President Ted Carter (left for Ohio State) and Alberts are gone before Rhule begins his second season. Rhule is known for big leaps in Year 2 at a program. That leap is expected this season in Lincoln. If it does happen, expect Rhule to be a hot name in coaching circles this offseason. Rhule’s name already came up quietly behind the scenes for openings this year after a subpar record. The question will be: Can Nebraska get leadership in place that he feels comfortable with to make Nebraska his long-term home?

REPLACING TONY ALFORD TRICKY FOR RYAN DAY

The departure of Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford for Michigan has been a major talking point around college football this week. There is a real discussion to be had about the timing of the move. And how cutthroat it is to leave for the program's biggest rival. But my mind has gone to the tricky spot that put coach Ryan Day in. Alford is a polarizing coach in Columbus. He’s seemingly been on the chopping block during previous staff shakeups. The Buckeyes haven’t produced many NFL Draft pick running backs lately. I do think it’s fair to wonder if that’s because of the extreme emphasis on loading up at wide receiver. But Alford is very well thought of in recruiting circles. High school football coaches love him amnd so do recruits and their families. He’ll be a clear upgrade for Michigan on the recruiting trail. So what’s Day to do? Based on his track record and the great offseason the program is having, I expect Day to land a big-time replacement. He doesn’t need to rush it. There are important recruiting battles like five-star Jordon Davison hanging in the balance. Day was sailing through an important offseason before this. Now he’s got another big test in front of him.

NOTRE DAME HOLDING STRONG WITH KNIGHT

