Three-Point Stance: Dylan Raiola, No. 1 WR, top portal classes
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Nebraska quarterback signee Dylan Raiola and whether five-star Ryan Williams is the best receiver in the 2024 class, and he also takes a look at the top-five transfer portal classes and how they could quickly change each program:
*****
NICK SABAN RETIRES AT ALABAMA: Five programs that will benefit | Who should Alabama contact first? | Which 2024 prospects will be critical for the next Bama coach to keep? | Five-stars that did and didn't live up to expectations under Saban at Bama | Who's next at Alabama? | Legend retires | Tough shoes to fill on and off field | Hidden gems of Saban's recruiting classes
*****
1. CAN RAIOLA MAKE IT WORK AT NEBRASKA?
Nebraska fans were euphoric when five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his pledge to the Huskers from Georgia.
Rightfully so. The Buford, Ga., standout is the best quarterback in the 2024 class and he has all the tools to be special wherever he plays.
But now reality hits and there are some ugly numbers to consider.
Only three Nebraska receivers had double-digit catches this season. No receiver had more than 310 receiving yards – all season. Only two receivers had multiple touchdown catches.
The Huskers averaged just 18 points per game, which was shockingly only the third-worst in the Big Ten as Michigan State and Iowa were lower. Nebraska quarterbacks threw six more interceptions than touchdowns.
The team averaged just 135.9 passing yards per game and at times the Huskers seemingly gave up trying to pass the ball; Iowa had 87 more pass attempts
Nebraska’s last winning season was in 2016 and it hasn’t won more than three conference games since the same year. A losing stretch that long has not happened since the 1940s.
There are reasons for hope. Some young and talented receivers will be a year older. Some four-star receivers are coming in this recruiting class. Raiola has special abilities and has proven it on the biggest stages in high school.
But he’s also not a miracle worker. Time will be needed. So will more receivers and a more imaginative playbook that can open it up for the five-star to work his craft.
Nebraska fans are giddy about Raiola. They should be. They should also be patient. That won’t be as easy.
*****
IS RYAN WILLIAMS THE NO. 1 RECEIVER?
It seems almost scandalous to bring up the topic of five-star Jeremiah Smith not being the No. 1 receiver in the 2024 class but after seeing recent Alabama decommitment Ryan Williams at the Under Armour All-America Game the idea at least popped into my mind.
Settle down, Ohio State fans. Smith probably is not coming off that top line. But Williams is absolutely special and over the long haul might be the best of this bunch. Might be.
What’s even crazier about thinking that is Williams is a reclass from the 2025 class but the Saraland, Ala., standout so easily gets open, is the smoothest receiver among the five-star group and was completely dominant during the Under Armour practice week against an elite cornerback class.
We also have to consider his numbers. In only three high school seasons, Williams (who will visit Auburn and Texas this month) caught 187 passes for more than 3,200 yards and 47 touchdowns and he also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 24 more scores.
This is one of the best receiver classes in recent memory – maybe in Rivals history dating back to 2002 – as it has high-end quality and quantity. And Smith is extraordinary. But Williams is right there and at least deserves a glimmer of thought for that No. 1 spot.
*****
3. THE TOP FIVE PORTAL CLASSES
Many programs have completely revitalized their rosters through the transfer portal. Here are some thoughts on each of the top five:
1. Louisville: The Cardinals made it to the ACC championship game but still coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been very active in the portal, adding 24 transfers so far. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy (South Alabama), tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State) and defensive lineman Thor Griffith (Harvard) – all four-stars – lead the way.
2. Colorado: After basically flipping the entire roster with transfers in coach Deion Sanders’ first year, the Buffaloes are back at it with 20 portal commits so far. The offensive line needed to be fixed and that has been a big focus for Colorado with four-stars Tyler Johnson (Houston) and Justin Mayers (UTEP) leading the way. Former five-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (LSU) is a huge win as well.
3. Ole Miss: The Rebels have only 11 transfers committed but they’re the only ones who have a five-star in the class – defensive lineman Walter Nolen – and they lead the country with five four-star pledges as well. The wide receiver room and defensive line have seen major additions across the board.
4. Indiana: The Hoosiers are losing some key pieces but adding some major ones as well including a number of players coach Curt Cignetti helped lure over from James Madison. There are no four-stars in the class but this roster is changing. Cignetti has never had a losing season as a head coach. But the Hoosiers have had only one winning season since 2008 so something has to change here.
5. Arizona State: Kenny Dillingham has had some of the most thoughtful opinions about how the transfer portal has changed recruiting and the Sun Devils have used it to their great advantage this cycle. Four-star defensive back Kamari Wilson and four-star running back/receiver Raleek Brown lead the way as ASU has added 21 players so far.