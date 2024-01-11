Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Nebraska quarterback signee Dylan Raiola and whether five-star Ryan Williams is the best receiver in the 2024 class, and he also takes a look at the top-five transfer portal classes and how they could quickly change each program:

Nebraska fans were euphoric when five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his pledge to the Huskers from Georgia.

Rightfully so. The Buford, Ga., standout is the best quarterback in the 2024 class and he has all the tools to be special wherever he plays.

But now reality hits and there are some ugly numbers to consider.

Only three Nebraska receivers had double-digit catches this season. No receiver had more than 310 receiving yards – all season. Only two receivers had multiple touchdown catches.

The Huskers averaged just 18 points per game, which was shockingly only the third-worst in the Big Ten as Michigan State and Iowa were lower. Nebraska quarterbacks threw six more interceptions than touchdowns.

The team averaged just 135.9 passing yards per game and at times the Huskers seemingly gave up trying to pass the ball; Iowa had 87 more pass attempts

Nebraska’s last winning season was in 2016 and it hasn’t won more than three conference games since the same year. A losing stretch that long has not happened since the 1940s.

There are reasons for hope. Some young and talented receivers will be a year older. Some four-star receivers are coming in this recruiting class. Raiola has special abilities and has proven it on the biggest stages in high school.

But he’s also not a miracle worker. Time will be needed. So will more receivers and a more imaginative playbook that can open it up for the five-star to work his craft.

Nebraska fans are giddy about Raiola. They should be. They should also be patient. That won’t be as easy.