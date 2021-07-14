Three & Out: Torres summer preparation, ABC, and baseball class unscathed

Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on Richard Torres' summer preparation, "Always Be Closing", and 2021 Husker baseball class unscathed.

Nebraska got their quarterback commitment, Richard Torres, one month ago today and he was the candidate the Husker staff had zeroed in on early in the spring, according to San Antonio (Texas) Southside head football coach Ricky Lock.

"Coach (Scott) Frost called me in March and said he had seen film on Richard and was just very intrigued," Coach Lock recalled. "He said that Richard reminded him of a couple other players he recruited while at Oregon, so he wanted me to shoot some live video of practice because we weren't allowed to see each other at that time.

"So, I went out and shot some video of Richard throwing and everything, and him and Coach (Mario) Verduzco and Coach (Matt) Lubick were all really impressed. They told me they were going to offer Richard because of his athletic ability and his arm strength. Things developed from there, after they offered him, pretty quickly."

Lock has coached at Southside for eight years and he has known Torres for six years. Torres started on defense as a free safety as a sophomore, and had his one COVID-shortened season of seven games as the Cardinals' starting quarterback in 2020.

A couple other contests were added as wins to their season total due to forfeits by other high schools. Southside officially finished 2020 with a 9-1 record and as the district champions.

"When I first saw him in seventh grade, he was probably 6-3 or 6-4 then, and he could really throw the football," Lock said. "He had good footwork and good agility for a kid his height, and I just knew he was going to be pretty good. He had tremendous arm strength even back then, so we knew he had a chance to be pretty special."

As a junior, Torres got his feet wet being the starting quarterback for the first time and got better each game.

"He did very good," Lock stated. "He progressed in being able to read coverages, ran the offense well and made good decisions with the football. He threw for 1,202 yards in seven games played, with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions."

Torres accumulated eight total offers before he committed to Nebraska, and Coach Lock attributed the lack of in-state scholarship tenders mostly to a lack of exposure due to COVID.

"It was COVID," Lock opined. "He was a kid who never got out or went to any camps. He never went to any of the Rivals stuff or 247. He never did that. COVID just shut down any combines or anything.

"People just haven't seen him throw live. They've seen him on film, but it makes a difference when you see him live because he really throws the ball. When you see him up close and watch him, you know the difference. To be honest, very few people have actually seen him throw live."

Torres did compete in the Dallas Elite 11 regional camp against some heavy competition and did well, according to Lock.

"He wanted to throw with [Ohio State commit] Quinn Ewers and the Cade Klubnik kid who's going to Clemson. Coming out of that, I know that many said Ewers and Richard had the strongest arms out of that bunch who participated that day. He could have gone to the Houston [Elite 11 camp] and had an easier route, but he wanted to go head-to-head with those guys."

Coach Lock is expecting a significant jump in Torres' overall game as a senior, and he's already showing signs of that during his summer workouts.

"Boy, he really looks good!" Lock said. "He threw today and he has come so far in his mechanics. He gets the ball out of his hand quicker, and he's making better decisions with his reading coverages. You know, that's probably the last thing he really needs to work on. He's gotten so much better at it: in knowing the difference between man and zone, and cover 2, cover 3 and cover 4.

"He's picking it up and spitting it out. His upside is tremendous. He's a big kid who can throw the ball. He's still pretty raw, but he's a really good athlete. He's a point guard on our basketball team, so he's very athletic."

As soon as Torres was able to visit Lincoln and get a feel for the Huskers' staff and program, he was sold on Nebraska.

"He went up there in, I think, the first weekend in June, and he just loved it! He told me how nice the people were, how comfortable he felt there with the players and coaches, how great the facilities were, and how excited the people were about Nebraska football. I think he was just impressed with what he saw and how his visit was handled."

