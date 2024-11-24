Intel: Nebraska excites recruits with bowl-clinching win over Wisconsin

Nebraska's 44-25 win over Wisconsin excited the dozens of recruits in attendance for the Huskers' last home game. Matt Rhule and Co. needed a performance like Saturday to build momentum ahead of Signing Day and to give 2026 and 2027 recruits a positive memory heading into the offseason.

The Huskers will look to parlay this momentum into some flips over the next two weeks and into the transfer portal season ahead. The result and the offensive output caught the attention of recruits watching from home and certainly has Nebraska positioned to make runs at top playmakers in the transfer portal. Of the recruits in attendance on Saturday, Nebraska's hospitality, the energy of the fanbase, win and postgame celebration left a lasting impression. The staff took advantage of the "double-header" and had a good number of football recruits make the short trek over to the Devaney Center on Saturday evening to see Nebraska's volleyball team sweep Wisconsin. Showcasing the type of stage student-athletes at Nebraska have in Lincoln and the fanbase was a savvy move from the staff to close out the final home game recruiting weekend.

Here's the latest intel from an exciting weekend at Nebraska.