Three & Out: Impact frosh RBs, Mikey Pauley solid and R250 Ben Brahmer

This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on Husker impact freshman running backs, baseball commit Mikey Pauley still solid, and Ben Brahmer's R250 rating.

Gabe Ervin (Nebraska Athletics Communications)

Ervin in rare company

Maybe I am a little nostalgic, but I couldn't help but take some time to compare Gabe Ervin as a true freshman to some other players who played running back as true freshmen. In my advanced age, I have seen a few. Like Ahman Green and his role as a freshman during those amazing years in Lincoln. What gets lost, going back to Ahman Green, and for those of you playing along who remember 1995, are the other running backs that have come to Nebraska since. They have not all been Green; yet as I reflect these are some of the best running backs in Nebraska's storied history.

NU impact freshmen running backs Player Attempts Yards YPC Y/G TDs Ahman Green 141 1086 7.7 98.7 13 Lawrence Phillips 92 508 5.5 50.8 5 Marlon Lucky 43 129 3 10.8 0 Roy Helu 45 209 4.6 29.9 0 Rex Burkhead 71 346 4.3 38.4 3 Gabe Ervin (through 2 games) 18 50 2.8 25 0

Arguably, it's fairly safe to say that we are dealing with top 15 running backs to go along with Ervin on this list. One thing of note is that Ervin is the only player on this list to make a start in his first college game. That's saying a lot. Ervin's numbers are already in-line with those of Marlon Lucky. What stands out the most here is the varying degrees of success that each player had in their freshman year and how each ended up being considered one of the best to play the running back position while at Nebraska. The fact is they all improved. They obviously came in prepared to play as 17- or 18-year-old kids fresh out of high school, with some of them having the benefit of a spring semester under their belt after enrolling early. It's going to be very interesting to watch Ervin as he develops and matures as a runner to see if he, like the others on the list above, can be included in the conversation of one of the best to ever play the running back position in Lincoln. - Bryan Munson

Pauley still solid as a baseball commit

Mikey Pauley is currently a commitment to Nebraska's baseball program, and he was in Lincoln over the weekend for an unofficial visit to take in his first Cornhusker football game. After he committed to Nebraska as a catcher, Pauley was offered football scholarships by both Kansas State and Kansas as a quarterback. "I thought it was one of the coolest football games I have attended," Pauley said about his first game experience in Memorial Stadium. "I thought the fans did a great job of being into the game and it was a lot of fun. "Just getting to go to the locker room and to be on the field before the game and getting great seats to watch the game." The Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest product has been a multi-sport athlete in high school, and he believes he could pull it off in college as well. "Yeah, if I had the chance to play both sports in college that would be my dream," Pauley shared. "I believe in myself to do both of them well." Blue Valley Northwest is 1-0 on their season and Pauley had a good start to his senior campaign. "We beat our cross-town rival, Blue Valley high school, who is a highly ranked team in our district 35-21," Pauley stated. "I think I went 11 for 16 passing and I had two rushing touchdowns, one for 73 yards. I do well extending plays with my legs and making plays on the run. During his summer baseball season, Pauley hit .350 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases. "At this time, my commitment to Nebraska is still pretty solid with the baseball guys," Pauley expressed. "There's definitely a reason I committed there that early on the baseball side. That's still where my head is at right now." Pauley will be making a return trip to Lincoln this coming weekend for his baseball official visit, and he will also be attending Nebraska's football game against Buffalo. - Mike Matya

Ben Brahmer (Nate Clouse)

Nebraska 2023 TE commit reacts to R250 rating