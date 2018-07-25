Three & Out: Frost understands the recruiting blueprint
CHICAGO - We address several different recruiting topics from Chicago in this week's Three & Out column, as both Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chimed in on multip...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news