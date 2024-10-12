Thoughts on Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage, who to watch and more

in other news
Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams
Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show
With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"
Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.
Recruiting Mailbag: 2025 commits that will play, what matters in evals
Recruiting mailbag discussing 2025 commits that could play early, why level of competition matters and new NCAA rules
The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on Rutgers win, mid-year musings
The Nebraska Football Show episode offering final thoughts on the win over Rutgers and midseason talking points
At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024
Updated look at which Nebraska first and second-year players are trending to redshirt in 2024
