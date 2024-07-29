Thoughts and observations from Nebraska basketball's summer workout
Local media got its first look at Fred Hoiberg’s rebuilt 2024-25 roster in action Monday morning during a workout at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.Hoiberg and his assistants — Nate Loenser, Adam Ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news