Nebraska is battling SEC powers for 2026 Carrollton (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley and strengthened their position for the talented 6-foot-3, 195 pound pass-catcher after hosting him over the weekend.

Mosley emerged as a top target for wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts in January, made his first visit for Elite Junior Day the first weekend of February and decided to get back up to Lincoln to get a better feel for the program.