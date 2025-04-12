Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 12, 2025
Four-star EDGE Kamron Wilson talks first Nebraska visit, Flobraska movement
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

2026 Miami (Fla.) Southridge four-star EDGE Kamron Wilson is a fascinating rising prospect. Coming off a junior season in which he recorded over 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, the 6-foot-5, 215 pound pass rusher saw his recruitment take off.

Power Four programs like Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina offered. He saw an uptick in interest from programs like Illinois, Minnesota and Syracuse and ended up committing to the Orange last month while on a visit.

He’s kept his recruitment open to a handful of schools, including Florida State, Cal, Minnesota and Nebraska, programs that have made him feel like a priority target. He visited Lincoln for the first time this weekend and came away impressed with the coaching staff and the Flobraska movement.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In