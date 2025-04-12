Four-star EDGE Kamron Wilson talks first Nebraska visit, Flobraska movement

2026 Miami (Fla.) Southridge four-star EDGE Kamron Wilson is a fascinating rising prospect. Coming off a junior season in which he recorded over 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, the 6-foot-5, 215 pound pass rusher saw his recruitment take off.

Power Four programs like Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina offered. He saw an uptick in interest from programs like Illinois, Minnesota and Syracuse and ended up committing to the Orange last month while on a visit.

He’s kept his recruitment open to a handful of schools, including Florida State, Cal, Minnesota and Nebraska, programs that have made him feel like a priority target. He visited Lincoln for the first time this weekend and came away impressed with the coaching staff and the Flobraska movement.