Published Apr 14, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska rising with top offensive targets
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses the latest recruiting intel coming out of another important visit weekend for the Huskers, who hosted multiple top offensive targets and a priority flip defensive target.

01:26 - Intel on four-star WR Nalin Scott

03:08 - Four-star WR Ryan Mosley returns to Nebraska

05:06 - Four-star TE Luke Sorenson visits

07:41 - Four-star EDGE flip target makes first visit

10:57 - 2027 four-star OL Cameron Wagner returns

12:28 - Latest on elite four-star QB Trae Taylor

