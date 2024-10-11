Thinking Out Loud: Midseason thoughts and stats that stand out

in other news
At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024
Updated look at which Nebraska first and second-year players are trending to redshirt in 2024
Rumor Mill: 4-star QB visits NU, Minnesota vs. Nebraska for 4-star safety
Rivals' Greg Smith shares the latest recruiting buzz on some of the top prospects in the Midwest.
Tuesday Tim-Bits: Intel from the weekend, top targets make visits elsewhere
Recruiting intel from the visit weekend, thoughts on three new offers and a couple targets that made visits elsewhere
The Checkdown: An epic goal-line stand, James Williams The Menace and more
This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's win over Rutgers.
Who's Next? Five 2026 targets that could join Nebraska's growing class
A look at five 2026 prospects that could be next to commit to Nebraska's growing 2026 recruiting class
