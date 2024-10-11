Thinking Out Loud: Midseason thoughts and stats that stand out

Advertisement

in other news

At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024

At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024

Updated look at which Nebraska first and second-year players are trending to redshirt in 2024

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Rumor Mill: 4-star QB visits NU, Minnesota vs. Nebraska for 4-star safety

Rumor Mill: 4-star QB visits NU, Minnesota vs. Nebraska for 4-star safety

Rivals' Greg Smith shares the latest recruiting buzz on some of the top prospects in the Midwest.

External content
 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com
Tuesday Tim-Bits: Intel from the weekend, top targets make visits elsewhere

Tuesday Tim-Bits: Intel from the weekend, top targets make visits elsewhere

Recruiting intel from the visit weekend, thoughts on three new offers and a couple targets that made visits elsewhere

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
The Checkdown: An epic goal-line stand, James Williams The Menace and more

The Checkdown: An epic goal-line stand, James Williams The Menace and more

This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's win over Rutgers.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Who's Next? Five 2026 targets that could join Nebraska's growing class

Who's Next? Five 2026 targets that could join Nebraska's growing class

A look at five 2026 prospects that could be next to commit to Nebraska's growing 2026 recruiting class

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese

in other news

At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024

At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024

Updated look at which Nebraska first and second-year players are trending to redshirt in 2024

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Rumor Mill: 4-star QB visits NU, Minnesota vs. Nebraska for 4-star safety

Rumor Mill: 4-star QB visits NU, Minnesota vs. Nebraska for 4-star safety

Rivals' Greg Smith shares the latest recruiting buzz on some of the top prospects in the Midwest.

External content
 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com
Tuesday Tim-Bits: Intel from the weekend, top targets make visits elsewhere

Tuesday Tim-Bits: Intel from the weekend, top targets make visits elsewhere

Recruiting intel from the visit weekend, thoughts on three new offers and a couple targets that made visits elsewhere

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Thinking Out Loud: Midseason thoughts and stats that stand out
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement