The Weekly Rundown: The 2022 recruiting numbers game

We hit on the recruiting class numbers for Nebraska in 2022 and more as we set the tone for Monday with the HuskerOnline Weekly Rundown.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

2022 recruiting numbers will be all over the map: We are at the halfway marker for this crazy month of June.

If there's one thing we've learned about Nebraska's recruiting approach for the Class of 2022, there's been a strong push to get "priority" targets in the boat, and there's been a very cautious approach on offering potential new blood.

The consistent message we heard from just about every prospect that's high on NU's radar is things are on hold until the Huskers get a better idea of their overall 2022 class size. Translation: They are waiting on their "priority" guys before they make some of these new offers.

Today, it feels like the early Husker class size could be as low as 14-15 until there's better guidance from the NCAA on what the scholarship numbers will be for the 2022 season. Today, you have to operate like things will be back to 85, which is going to create a big logjam on rosters everywhere. Today, 52 of the 85 players the Huskers have on scholarship are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

Vince Genatone: He's a Power Five level athlete. Period. You get the sense the entire Husker staff wants to make an offer to him, but this will ultimately be a Scott Frost decision. Without knowing your final numbers for 2022, there's some risk of giving up any of your limited spots.

I also don't think one person around the state is going to question the offer if it happens. Please tell me how many kids out there broad jump 10-7, run 4.5, jump 38.5 inches in the vertical, run 10.87 in the 100 and go 52-3 as a wrestler? Sometimes as a head coach you just have to go with your gut instinct.

Baseball facility upgrades: I heard some chatter this week some officials from Nebraska took a very close look at some of Arkansas's baseball facilities.

The message relayed to Will Bolt and his guys was "tell us what you like here," as they are definitely due for some new upgrades. There's no question baseball is on the fast-track after NU's finish this season.