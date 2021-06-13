Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson

Here are three quick takes on Nebraska's addition of former five-star Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson.

Nebraska went into the month of May with a clear transfer portal priority - defensive back.

The Huskers have been hit hard by the transfer portal in the secondary the last few years, as six signed defensive backs from the classes of 2018 and 2020 have ended up in the portal - Cam Jones, C.J. Smith, Will Jackson, Henry Gray, Ronald Delancy and Jaiden Francois.

Sooner or later those numbers are going to catch up to you. NU also added Nadab Joseph a year ago from the JUCO ranks, and he has yet to crack the discussion.

The addition of Tyreke Johnson gives the Huskers a former five-star who saw action for Ohio State but was not in a position to start in 2021.