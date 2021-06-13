Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson
Here are three quick takes on Nebraska's addition of former five-star Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson.
Nebraska meets their transfer portal need
Nebraska went into the month of May with a clear transfer portal priority - defensive back.
The Huskers have been hit hard by the transfer portal in the secondary the last few years, as six signed defensive backs from the classes of 2018 and 2020 have ended up in the portal - Cam Jones, C.J. Smith, Will Jackson, Henry Gray, Ronald Delancy and Jaiden Francois.
Sooner or later those numbers are going to catch up to you. NU also added Nadab Joseph a year ago from the JUCO ranks, and he has yet to crack the discussion.
The addition of Tyreke Johnson gives the Huskers a former five-star who saw action for Ohio State but was not in a position to start in 2021.
Johnson appears to want a fresh start
As I mentioned, Johnson was not a projected starter for Ohio State in 2021, which played a factor in his decision to transfer.
We know what type of talent the Buckeyes have on their roster and sometimes guys just need a fresh start.
Where will Johnson now fit in the conversation?
Now the question is where will Johnson be in the mix for the Huskers?
We know Cam Taylor-Britt has a lock on one starting job, but the other still remains up for grabs.
Today, Quinton Newsome has a leg up over Braxton Clark and Joseph. Can Johnson push his way into the mix right away and beat out some of these guys?
The biggest thing is he gives the Huskers another quality defensive back with Power Five experience. Also, he's a guy that's been a part of a winning program the last three years.