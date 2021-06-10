The 3-2-1: Huskers come out swinging on the first two visit weekends

Nebraska came out swinging on the opening weekend of the live June recruiting period. We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - 14 official visitors will hit Lincoln on the first two weekends

Private workouts, camps, official visits - it was all there this past weekend for Nebraska. It was a full recruiting plate after having nothing on campus for the last 15 months.

The good news is we get Round 2 of it on Friday, and there will be four straight weeks of this over the month of June.

We saw NU bring in several "priority" offensive targets on Week 1, and we'll see some top defensive targets mixed with more offensive recruits this weekend.

What's going to be interesting is to see how aggressive Nebraska will be to close on some of these commitments over the month of June and into early July.

Spots are going to be at a premium, and the recruits know that. So after we start to see a run of commits happening nationally, it will force the hand of the recruits to probably make a decision before they might prefer.

My guess is by this time next week, we could see a few more commits in the boat for the Huskers.

2 - Luke McCaffrey leaves Louisville already

Luke McCaffrey's time at Louisville is already over. Interestingly, McCaffrey remained enrolled at Nebraska the entire spring semester, so it's unknown how much time he spent on the Cardinals campus in May or June?

What we do know is Louisville led McCaffrey to believe he had a chance to win the starting job at some point but was later told he would not be the starter in 2021.

I think just about anyone could have told you that when he made his decision back in January. The Cardinals return two-year starter Malik Cunningham, while McCaffrey wasn't even a part of spring practice there to openly compete for the job.

It makes you wonder if McCaffrey has any regrets? It also makes you wonder who is giving him advice? I can tell you days before he went in the transfer portal, he led head coach Scott Frost and Mario Verduzco to believe he was coming back in 2021. Then after classes started at NU, he entered the portal.

So where now? When McCaffrey first left Lincoln, everyone was quick to say this was a "Nebraska problem" for why he packed up and left. I think we are learning now it may be a "McCaffrey problem" why he's moved on from two programs in the last few months.

Unfortunately, we are going to see more of this with the transfer portal in years to come.