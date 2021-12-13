The Weekly Rundown: All the focus for Nebraska remains on Myles Brennan

The countdown to signing day is here for Nebraska. We set the stage for that and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown Column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

All of NU's focus remains on Myles Brennan: For Nebraska's 2022 off-season additions to come together, there's no sugar-coating it - they need to land a veteran quarterback.

Iat's clear where the focus is at right now. as NU is all-in on trying to land LSU's Myles Brennan so he can come and work with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple this spring.

Former LSU assistant coach and NU analyst Bill Busch has moved into the lead-recruiter role on Brennan, which is a good thing for Nebraska.

It was Busch in 2018 who also convinced former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to sign with the Tigers. I've known Busch for a long time and I have no doubt he's the best guy to have on Brennan as the Huskers try to close the deal.

Also, don't expect Brennan to make any visits. He's a guy that knows what he wants and doing the whole dog and pony show of official visits does not appear to be a priority. He is looking for the best fit and opportunity.

Nebraska Volleyball: John Cook and the Nebraska Volleyball team to the Final Four. Need I say more. This has a very 2000-like feel when Cook won his first national title at NU relying on a group of talented freshmen that year as well. I love the draw of Pittsburgh, too. Nebraska is plenty battled-tested for this match, and expect to see a lot of red in Ohio on Thursday.

Aviva Stadium in Dublin: For those wondering where I've been since Wednesday, I had the pleasure to travel out to Dublin as a guest of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic this upcoming August.

They invited me out there as a diplomat from Nebraska, as we met with countless different people in leadership positions around the event and tourism industry from Ireland.

I can safely say this will be unlike any experience for the 15,000+ Husker fans they anticipate to be in Dublin on Aug. 27, 2022. Spending the last few days in Ireland, I also saw a lot of similarities to Nebraskans. The people there were genuinely interested in our culture and football program. They are all blown away when they hear about the support Nebraska's program has.

On Saturday, I was able to take in the Bath vs. Leinster opening round rugby match in the European Champions Cup at Aviva Stadium, which is where the game with Nebraska and Northwestern will take place.

It was a gorgeous facility that was well-run and has a capacity of 51,700, but it was capped off at 25,000 on Saturday. There's not a bad seat in the place, and the 50-yard line club level seats will be the best view you'll ever have of a Nebraska game, as you are literally right on top of "the pitch" as they say, as there is very little space from stands and field. I will have much, much more from Dublin in the coming weeks.

Former QB Eric Crouch: Congratulations to former Husker Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Crouch is NU's 25th all-time induction into the Hall of Fame.

It had to be quite a week for Crouch to travel to Las Vegas and then out to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this past Saturday.

I have been a Heisman voter now since 2009, and this was my final ballot for 2021.

1 - Bryce Young - Alabama

2 - Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

3 - C.J. Stroud - Ohio State