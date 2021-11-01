 In this week's episode of The Beat, we break down the loss to Purdue, address Domann's postgame comments and more.
The Beat: JoJo Domann addresses his post-game comments and what's next

Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

On this week's show we break down the loss to Purdue, address Domann's postgame comments and hit on several other topics.

You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

