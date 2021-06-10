The B1G Picture: Players to keep an eye on

In Wednesday's edition of our B1G Picture series, each Big Ten Rivals site highlighted the players or positions that may be hardest to replace in 2021, with departing stars leaving behind a void that could be tough to fill. RELATED: The B1G Picture: Shoes to fill Today though, we shift our focus to the stars of tomorrow. Which Big Ten players that flew under the radar in years past –– or may not have arrived on campus yet –– could be on the precipice of breakout stardom in 2021? That's the question we assigned to Rivals contributors at each Big Ten site for today's piece, as our insiders and analysts give you the bead on which players on each team in the conference could be on the fast-track for a quick rise in notoriety this season.

EAST DIVISION:

Ohio State

Harrison Jr. found the end zone in an impressive spring game performance. (© Adam Cairns via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

If Ohio State seemed spoiled at the wide receiver position a season ago, given that its two five-star freshman wideouts barely saw the ball amid jaw-dropping campaigns from Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, just wait ‘til you see Brian Hartline’s stable in 2021. Before Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have even fully announced themselves to the Big Ten, true freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. –– the No. 1 and No. 15 WRs in the 2021 class, respectively –– already look just as game-ready ahead of Year One. Both wideouts made a big splash in Ohio State’s spring game, and even though they’ll have a ton of competition just to get on the field this year, something tells me it won’t take long before either one is wrecking shop for opposing defenses. – BuckeyeGrove team writer Griffin Strom

Indiana

The FSU transfer WR is another weapon for for Penix Jr. in Bloomington. (AP)

Keep an eye on D.J. Matthews this season. Yes, he has shown what he can do at Florida State, but the question remains, what can he do at Indiana and what will he be able to do opposite Ty Fryfogle. Look for Matthews to get his name called early and often in the passing game, but also in special teams. He has the ability to return kicks and punts and put his offense in a favorable position. – TheHoosier staff writer Paul Gable

Penn State

In the vein of Penn State’s big shoes to fill on the edges, Adisa Isaac and Arnold Ebiketie are two guys who definitely fit this mold. If I had to pick one, Ebiketie is the one I’d go with just based on the feedback from his performance this spring and the maturity he brings from his career at Temple before transferring to Penn State in January. Nittany Lion fans don’t know much about him, the Big Ten probably knows even less, and his expected contribution should create an opportunity to make a splash. – BlueWhiteIllustrated senior editor Nate Bauer

Maryland

Josh Jacob's younger brother is a player to watch for the Terps in 2021. (© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Isaiah Jacobs. The brother of NFL running back Josh Jacobs, the rising sophomore had a really good spring game, rushing seven times for 70 yards and adding a 20-yard reception. The Terps are likely to go with a three-way rotation in the backfield with senior Tayon Fleet-Davis, Jacobs and fellow rising sophomore Peny Boone. Between Boone and Jacobs, Boone put up slightly bigger numbers a season ago, but he missed time this spring while Jacobs really seemed to flourish. Jacobs, who got his first career start last season versus Indiana, has the right combination of size, speed and shiftiness to eventually be a very productive every-down back. – TerrapinSportsReport publisher Scott Greene

Rutgers

OL Hollin Pierce. The walk-on offensive lineman from last year is listed at a massive 6-foot-8, 325-pounds. Along with his massive size, he has also shown some solid mobility which could be a deadly combo down the line for the Knights: Pierce has also made some strides in the weight room as he is down 50+ pounds from when he arrived last year and even most recently won the Mark Mills Second Effort award, which is the Rutgers Football spring award for most improved offensive player. At the moment Pierce is currently competing for the right tackle job for the Scarlet Knights this year and has a pretty good shot at winning it. – TheKnightReport publisher Richard Schnyderite

Michigan

A couple of third-year guards have a chance to impress in 2021 for the Wolverines. (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

There are a few names to know here, starting with redshirt freshmen guards Trevor Keegan and Nolan Rumler. There is opportunity on the interior, after only one — freshman Zak Zinter — impressed last season. Both are entering their third seasons in the Maize and Blue, are highly thought of within the program and have high ceilings. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said he's willing to move guys around in order to place the best five offensive linemen on the field, opening the door for one or both of them to see time. On defense, it's redshirt sophomore cornerback DJ Turner, who had an "unbelievable spring," per those close to it. He's battling with redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray for the starting job opposite of redshirt sophomore Gemon Green, and they will find a way to get him on the field. – TheWolverine staff writer Clayton Sayfie

Michigan State

Running back Kenneth Walker III is well known in ACC circles after the success he enjoyed at Wake Forest, but he is a new name to a lot of Big Ten fans. Walker is a physically impressive tailback with good vision, and versatile skillset. He is a guy that has a nose for the end zone, and the type of tailback that Michigan State has lacked for several years. Walker is going to be a big part of the Michigan State offense this fall. – SpartanMag associate editor Paul Konyndyk

WEST DIVISION:

Northwestern

Cam Porter broke out at the end of last season for the Wildcats. (AP Photo)

Cam Porter is a punishing, 220-pound downhill runner who came on late in in the season as the workhorse for Northwestern. The true freshman from Cincinnati carried the ball 73 times for 301 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games of 2020, including a career-best 142 yards against Illinois. The Wildcats struggled running the ball for most of the year until Porter emerged. Look for him to be the bell cow and get plenty of carries in 2021. – WildcatReport publisher/managing editor Louie Vaccher

Iowa

For the Hawkeyes the guy to keep an eye is a true freshman named Keegan Johnson. The Nebraska Player of the Year graduated early and joined the Hawkeyes in January so he could participate in spring ball. He looks like a natural playmaker at wide receiver this spring and should be in the mix for playing time this fall and look for his role to grow as the season goes along. – HawkeyeReport publisher Tom Kakert

Wisconsin

The second-year Badger wideout is one to watch this season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

I think this could be a huge year for Chimere Dike at wide receiver. You saw glimpses during his first season as a Badger where he hauled in 12 receptions for nearly 16 yards per catch. He showcased the ability to get open and reel in passes during the five open practices to reporters, including one day where he registered a handful of touchdowns during a couple of red zone periods. With Pryor and Davis back and if those two seniors are healthy, I think Wisconsin’s 11 personnel package could be extremely potent with the arm and talent of quarterback Graham Mertz. – BadgerBlitz senior writer Jake Kocorowski

Minnesota

True freshman Justin Walley. Walley was named 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi playing on both sides of the ball and being electric with the ball in his hands on offense. Walley has earned high praise from coaches and players already since enrolling early on campus as a cornerback and in the spring game got a carry on offense on a jet sweep. He could very well find himself playing at corner this year as a true freshman. He’s one to watch for. – TheGopherReport staff member Alex Carlson

Purdue

Could TJ Sheffield be a natural replacement for Rondale Moore on the inside for Purdue? (© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

WR TJ Sheffield. The sophomore, who was committed to Notre Dame coming out of high school, make his mark running back kickoffs last year. Now, he’s poised to play the slot with Rondale Moore gone. And he could be a weapon on the inside with David Bell and Milton Wright working on the outside. – GoldandBlack associate editor Tom Dienhart

Nebraska

One player I expect to emerge as a pass rusher is Pheldarious Payne. He is a hybrid outside linebacker and defensive end. He barely had time to train and get ready to play in 2020. He’s made huge gains this off-season and should be factor on the front seven. On offense, left tackle Turner Corcoran started the final game of the season, and he could very well be the best offensive lineman on the team going forward. – HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan

Illinois

Georgia transfer TE Luke Ford could see a bigger role in the Illinois offense this season. (Getty Images)