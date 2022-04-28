The 3-2-1: Ochaun Mathis's announcement sets the stage for a big weekend

We set the stage for Saturday's announcement with Ochaun Mathis and more in the 3-2-1 column.

1 - It's between Nebraska and Texas for Ochaun Mathis

There will be a lot of interested Nebraska and Texas fans checking social media on Saturday when TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis makes his decision between the Longhorns and Huskers.

All we know is that the decision will happen on Saturday. He has not said when it will go public.

If it's like how Mathis made his commitment date announcement earlier this week, expect some sort of YouTube-type production.

If the Huskers are able to pull this off, it will be a major win for Nebraska's NIL efforts and the impact they've had with all the opportunities NU student-athletes get once they come to Lincoln.

I also think a big factor that might help Nebraska is the chance to play in the Big Ten Conference.

For a player like Mathis, if he can put up quality numbers in the Big Ten, that is going to go a long way in helping his future draft stock.

2 - Nebraska officially parted ways with Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson

Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson's recruitment to Nebraska just wasn't meant to be.

After committing to NU before they could go over his academic transcripts, Nebraska discovered Jackson was not in good academic standing at Texas A&M. That prevented him from being an immediately-eligible one-time transfer. So, instead of moving to Lincoln that weekend, he had to return home and stay in classes at A&M.

Over that period, the Huskers added commitments from running backs Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen.

Jackson still acknowledged himself as a future Husker the last few months, but the numbers never added up. As of today, NU has seven running backs on scholarship heading into 2022. I just didn't see any scenario of how it would work to take Jackson.

The other reality is that scholarship spot needs to be used for a greater position of need.

3 - We should see Husker players drafted on Friday for the first time since 2016

There's a good chance we could see anywhere from two or three Nebraska players drafted on Friday.

That's fairly remarkable considering the Huskers haven't had a Day 2 pick since 2016.

The one that really intrigues me is linebacker JoJo Domann. His projections are all over the board, anywhere from rounds three to seven.

The big thing is Domann's age. There are some players the same age as Domann that might be entering their third or even fourth year in the NFL. How teams view his age will probably be the biggest question right now.

He also needs to find a team that will use him in the correct system. Domann is not an in-the-box linebacker. He needs to be out in space where he can truly thrive.