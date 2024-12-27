Transfer Tim-Bits: Latest intel on Nebraska targets and portal efforts

Nebraska closes out the 2024 season on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.
With Dana Holgorsen and Daikiel Shorts Jr. in the fold, Jacory Barney Jr. is excited for what's next in 2025.
Nebraska advanced to the championship of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night with a win over Hawaii.
Five positions Nebraska still needs to address as the first phase of the winter transfer portal cycle comes to a close
Rivals’ Adam Friedman ranks the Top 10 transfer portal developments of Sunday across college football.
Nebraska closes out the 2024 season on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College.
With Dana Holgorsen and Daikiel Shorts Jr. in the fold, Jacory Barney Jr. is excited for what's next in 2025.
Nebraska advanced to the championship of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night with a win over Hawaii.