Merry Christmas: Nebraska wins Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii

For the first time since the San Juan Shootout in 2000, the Nebraska men's basketball program has an in-season tournament championship.

Led by Brice Williams' 25 points (6-of-6 at the free-throw line), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, the Huskers picked up a 78-66 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Christmas Day.

NU (10-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) now gets to leave Honolulu with the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic title.

"As we said to our guys, we just don't get a whole lot of opportunities in your life to play for championships, and this was a big tournament for us," head coach Fred Hoiberg told Huskers Radio Network after the game.

Notable perks to a tournament win like this includes picking up a true road win over host Hawaii and a Quad 1 victory (for now) on a neutral site over Oregon State, which came into the game with a NET rating of 43 (Nebraska's was 52).

"Just really proud of the guys for finding a way to muster up the energy and play, I thought, our best stretch of basketball those last five minutes," Hoiberg said.

That five minutes Hoiberg reference had a lot to do with strong defense and Williams.

NU's defense held OSU to just 40% shooting overall for the game, and the Huskers out-rebounded OSU 31-24 to become only the second team to out-rebound the Beavers this season. But OSU did connect on nine 3s that helped them hang around. Four different OSU players each made two triples.

But from the 5:32 mark of the second half when nursing a 61-56 lead, Williams took over and showed everyone he was the best player on the court. The 6-7 guard scored 11 points in the stretch, including five game-sealing free throws. He outscored OSU 11-10.

Williams has scored 57 points the last two games, with tonight's 25 and Monday's 32. He averaged 22 points per game in three games and earned tournament MVP honors.

"I was just aggressive, I wanted to let my defense lead to offense," Williams said after the game. "I came out hot and my team kind of took it from there."