The 3-2-1: Huskers have to get ready for a street fight in East Lansing

Nebraska has to get ready for a street fight this week at Michigan State. We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Michigan State is the surprise team of the Big Ten

If we have learned anything through one month of Big Ten Conference football, the Michigan State Spartans are the surprise team in this league.

Mel Tucker has brought what he calls a "meat and potatoes" style of football to East Lansing, and he improved their roster year-over-year as much as any team in the Big Ten. Tucker's staff processed 14 scholarship players to the portal after the 2020 season and made 20 transfer portal additions in 2021.

He's taken an NFL free agency mentality in rebuilding things in East Lansing. The question is can they win consistently with this formula?

I also find the history between Tucker and Nebraska very interesting. In 2019, Husker fans took over Colorado's stadium when Tucker was the coach. The Buffaloes won the game, but that was an embarrassing moment to see a Power Five stadium taken over like that for a rivalry-type game. I'd say 65 percent of that stadium was red that day.

This week, Tucker has said he wants to keep Nebraska fans out of East Lansing. I think he's in luck. Many people have already either traveled to Illinois or Oklahoma, so you probably won't see anything close to that Colorado 2019 crowd, but it's a safe be you will see over 5,000 fans in East Lansing this weekend.

The secondary ticket market is also a good indicator of things, and currently, on StubHub, you can get seats for as low as $19.

2 - Frost using his tight ends to shield his struggling offensive line

How do you protect a struggling offensive line? You cover them up with NFL-level tight ends.

I think we got a sneak peek of what Frost's plans are going forward, especially if his line continues to struggle in run and pass blocking sets.

Last week at Oklahoma, Frost's offense arguably looked the best it had all year when it featured between two and four tight ends on the field at one time. Austin Allen and Travis Volkolek are NFL-level tight ends. Teddy Prochazka also has elite blocking skills.

Their presence on the field helped the Husker's offense move the ball in the second half and create more of a push on the line of scrimmage. You only wish they could have had that at Illinois earlier this season.

3 - NU has been plagued by kicker play the last few years

Has there been another team in college football that has had the kicker drama Nebraska has had the last few seasons? I'll add punter in there with the way things ended in 2018 with Caleb Lightbourne and Daniel Cerni's knee injury he suffered a year ago.

Right now, the questions surround Connor Culp, the reigning Big Ten kicker of the year. Nobody saw this coming. Of all the sure things on this team, Culp was almost a slam dunk.

However, when you go back and look at his 2020 season, many of his field goals were chip shots due in large part to the red zone struggles the Huskers had on offense. He only attempted one kick longer than 40 yards in 2020. His other 14 attempts came from within 20 to 39 yards or from inside the 22-yard line.

I still think Frost will stay behind Culp at this point. I'm not sure if you can just stick freshman Kelen Meyer out there and expect him to make kicks consistently right away. You would rather give him a whole year to mentally prepare if he indeed is the guy after Culp.